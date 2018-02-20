Mailbag: Securing a Long-Term Deal With Lawrence? Intriguing Futures Players?

JAMES MITCHELL

INDIANAPOLIS, IN

*Do you see any scenario where the Cowboys are able to agree to a long-term deal with DeMarcus Lawrence in the next two weeks and then, use the franchise tag to keep Anthony Hitchens? *

Bryan: I should never say never, but I just don't get that feeling. I believe they're focused on trying to get something done with Zack Martin first, then work from there. They've spent much more time on that one than the Lawrence deal.

David:I would call it a slim chance. If he were to hit the open market, Lawrence would be one of the most high-demand players in this free agency window. He and his camp know that. The Cowboys also know that he's had multiple injuries and a suspension during his career, so I doubt they're eager to make him one of the highest-paid defenders in football right now. They might get a long-term deal done before the July deadline, but I sincerely doubt it happens by March 6.

RAY SEVRIE

GREAT FALLS, MT

Since the team like to sign its own, do you do you see anyone from last year's practice squad that may become part of the 53-man squad this year?

Bryan: Lance Lenoir or Marquez White would be those guys for me. Lenoir was getting snaps with the first offense while on the practice squad, so they were getting him ready for a big role down the road. White has the talent to make the club and could be a favorite of new secondary coach Kris Richard due to his length.