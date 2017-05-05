Mailbag

Mailbag: Sleeper At Wide Receiver? Who Replaces Doug Free At Right Tackle?

May 05, 2017 at 02:37 AM

BEN BROWNBRYAN, OH

I believe when it's all said and done Noah Brown could end up being the biggest steal of the draft. OSU's offense was awful passing the ball but by no fault of his. Is there a real chance he will get shuffled out of the roster?

Bryan: I like his chances to make the team if he can fight through that rookie wall at training camp. Size is impressive as his catch radius. Where I think he will really show up is as a blocker on the outside. This is a mean guy when it comes to that side of the game. No disrespect to Terrance Williams but you put a 222-pound body on the edge, it's going to help you in the running game.

Rob: Brown posted modest numbers at Ohio State, but four touchdown catches in a single game against Oklahoma? That jumps out at you, as does his frame (6-2, 222). Question becomes, can he show enough promise and polish as a receiver to beat out a veteran like Brice Butler? I think the guy people are forgetting about is Andy Jones. He looked like a real contender for the 53 until he hit a lull in the preseason games. A year later, maybe he's ready to make more plays when the lights come on.

THOMAS MCBRIDEEL PASO, TX

I am most interested in the training camp battle to replace Doug Free. Will the Cowboys be content for the replacement player to be someone already on the team or will they be forced to look elsewhere for a new player?

Bryan: I believe that we will see Doug Free's replacement come from the current roster of players. Chaz Green will get the first opportunity likely splitting snaps with Byron Bell. If both of those guys struggle then look for the coaches to make the switch to La'el Collins from left guard to right tackle.

Rob: Agree with Bryan here. The Cowboys would prefer not to move Collins. He was just settling in at left guard before a toe injury wiped out most of his second season. Bell offers veteran insurance in case Green doesn't win the job. Green, by the way, did a nice job at left tackle for an injured Tyron Smith in two starts last year. Staying healthy has been his biggest challenge.

