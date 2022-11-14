Mailbag: Take the Field Goal in Overtime?

Nick:Of course, the call is Mike McCarthy's call. Not sure who else would've made it. But I had no issues with the decision to go for it. Now, I hated the two plays on third-down and fourth-down. And let's be clear, it's was THREE yards needed, not four. If you go back and watch, they needed three yards to the line. That's two runs for me – all day long – especially on this day. Now, the decision not to kick the field goal was fine with me because of the wind. Just go back and watch the game. The kickoffs in that direction were all coming up short of the goal line when they usually sail out the back. And that's kicking off a tee. So if the wind is blowing the ball about 10 yards in on a tee, imagine what it's like off the ground. Or, you can just watch the Mason Crosby attempt earlier in the game when it didn't even come close.