Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Take the Field Goal in Overtime?

Nov 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Daniels-Kurt-HS
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Kurt Daniels
Mailbag--Take-the-Field-Goal-in-Overtime-hero

Who made the call to go for it on fourth-and-4 when in field goal range? It's overtime, we have to take the field goal and put the burden on Green Bay to score a touchdown to win._ – Charles Moore Jr / Dallas, NC_

Nick:Of course, the call is Mike McCarthy's call. Not sure who else would've made it. But I had no issues with the decision to go for it. Now, I hated the two plays on third-down and fourth-down. And let's be clear, it's was THREE yards needed, not four. If you go back and watch, they needed three yards to the line. That's two runs for me – all day long – especially on this day. Now, the decision not to kick the field goal was fine with me because of the wind. Just go back and watch the game. The kickoffs in that direction were all coming up short of the goal line when they usually sail out the back. And that's kicking off a tee. So if the wind is blowing the ball about 10 yards in on a tee, imagine what it's like off the ground. Or, you can just watch the Mason Crosby attempt earlier in the game when it didn't even come close.

Kurt:That's head coach Mike McCarthy's call and he said as much in his postgame press conference. As to why he made that decision in overtime, to me the answer is pretty simple – Aaron Rodgers. Perhaps no player in the history of this franchise has been more of a nemesis. Countless times Rodgers has ripped out the hearts of Cowboys fans with last-minute heroics. Did McCarthy just not like his chances against the future Hall of Famer on his home field? Even if they were good on a 50-plus yard field goal on a cold night, could a tiring Dallas defense keep Green Bay out of the end zone one last time? As the coach said afterwards, "I felt like we needed to score [a touchdown] the way the game was going." Seems hard to argue with him there, no matter how painful the eventual outcome.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: How About Some Love for Lunda?

Can we please give some love to Lunda Wells, our tight ends coach?

news

Mailbag: Run Stopping Without Affecting Pass Rush?

How can the Cowboys stop the bleeding on the outside runs without affecting their great pass rush?

news

Mailbag: No Trades But Excitement Coming?

So if I told you at the trade deadline we'd be getting a multi-Pro Bowl, future Hall of Fame tackle and a second-round wide receiver, wouldn't we all be excited?

news

Mailbag: Why Clark over Cox at Linebacker?

So if I told you at the trade deadline we'd be getting a multi-Pro Bowl, future Hall of Fame tackle and a second-round wide receiver, wouldn't we all be excited?

news

Mailbag: Should Cowboys Pursue Odell Beckham?

Since we didn't trade for a wide receiver last week, should we read into the reports the Cowboys have interest in Odell Beckham Jr.?

news

Mailbag: Ever A Rookie Class Like This?

I'm amazed at this rookie class. Have you ever seen this before?

news

Mailbag: Responsibility for Run Defense Struggles?

We have a nice record, but we've lost our last two playoff games in part because we couldn't stop the run. Is it the scheme or the players that are responsible for the porous run defense?

news

Mailbag: Revamp the Attack Around Pollard?

What more proof do we need? We want Pollard! Should Kellen Moore use the upcoming bye week to revamp the running game to revolve around him?

news

Mailbag: Adding Depth to the Offensive Line?

Now that Matt Farniok is out for at least six weeks, and Matt Waletzko is gone for the year, do you see the Cowboys signing or trading for someone to help the offensive line depth?

news

Mailbag: How Gallimore Fits After Hankins Trade?

It sure seemed surprising to have Neville Gallimore on the inactive list last week. Was the decision to inactivate him based on his on-field play?

news

Mailbag: Covering the loss of Jourdan Lewis?

How do the Cowboys cover the loss of cornerback Jourdan Lewis? Is the rookie DaRon Bland ready to take over? Could we perhaps see Anthony Brown move into the slot and Kelvin Joseph or Nahshon Wright finally get more time?

Advertising