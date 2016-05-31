Mailbag: Trade Possibilities On Cowboys' Roster? Ryan Russell's Development?

JACOB BELDONFORT BRAGG, NC

Could it be possible to package Darren McFadden and Ron Leary for a possibility? I mean, McFadden may be the odd man out of rotation and Leary is an unhappy player.

Bryan: I always like outside the box thinking, but I do not see them moving either player any time soon. Stephen Jones said that he would not move Leary unless it was a significant deal and that is going to be difficult due to his medical history.

David:Technically, yes I suppose that could be possible. But I don't see why the Cowboys would have the incentive to do that – especially right now. McFadden and Leary both provide valuable depth. What if the Cowboys dealt them away, and then they suffered injuries during training camp? If a roster move is in the cards, I don't think it'll happen until August or September.

MARTIN VELASQUEZDALLAS, TX

After reading Rod Marinelli's comments about how Ryan Russell made a complete 180 from last year, is it possible he starts this season or is at least considered a vital part of the rotation?

Bryan: It was a good start for Russell but its jerseys and helmets right now. Russell physically looks different but he will need to find a way to stay healthy to be a part of the rotation.