Mailbag: What Made Dan Quinn Stay Again?

Jan 27, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Mickey Spagnola & Nick Eatman
Last year, I was surprised Dan Quinn decided to come back. But this year, after the season we just had on defense, I'm truly shocked. Why do you think Quinn wants to be here more than getting back to a head coach? Is he waiting for the right job? Want to keep coaching Micah? Maybe all of the above? — Andrew Gipson / Oklahoma City, OK

Mickey: Think about it in this way. If you were Dan Quinn, and you already had been a head coach, wouldn't you be looking for a perfect situation? Why would you ever take a job to become a head coach again, just any job. Sure, the money is good and it's one of just 32 in the world. But why set yourself up for failure. The reason the jobs he was interviewing for are open is because of a failed quarterback situation. And in a couple of them, seems like a no-win situation married to those quarterbacks with no alternative possibility. And it's not as if he doesn't want to be a head coach, pointing out he had prepared for these possible interviews way back before the season began just in case. I remember back in 2005 Sean Payton interviewed for the head coaching job with the Raiders. He had a bad feeling about the job. Didn't like the QB situation there and turned down of all people, Al Davis. Came back for one more year with the Cowboys and landed the head coaching job with the Saints. You know the rest of that story. Plus, let's face it, he's the defensive coordinator of THE Dallas Cowboys.

Nick: I think it's a combination of all of that and probably more than we even know. But I would say the "right job" would probably get him to leave. You have to remember, Dan said he prepared for these interviews back in the offseason. So it's not like he has no interest in becoming a head coach again. I think it's probably just evaluating the right situation for him and weighing up against what he's got here. If he comes coaching this defense and once again has them among the best in the NFL, his arrow will continue to rise. And like most things, the money is a factor and it sounds like he's getting paid close to, if not at the same level as other head coaches, so there's not real need to jump into a situation he's not comfortable with. I'm sure DQ will be a head coach again at some point, but I know most Cowboys fans have to be excited that it's not going to happen right now.

