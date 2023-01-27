Mailbag: What Made Dan Quinn Stay Again?

Last year, I was surprised Dan Quinn decided to come back. But this year, after the season we just had on defense, I'm truly shocked. Why do you think Quinn wants to be here more than getting back to a head coach? Is he waiting for the right job? Want to keep coaching Micah? Maybe all of the above? — Andrew Gipson / Oklahoma City, OK

Mickey: Think about it in this way. If you were Dan Quinn, and you already had been a head coach, wouldn't you be looking for a perfect situation? Why would you ever take a job to become a head coach again, just any job. Sure, the money is good and it's one of just 32 in the world. But why set yourself up for failure. The reason the jobs he was interviewing for are open is because of a failed quarterback situation. And in a couple of them, seems like a no-win situation married to those quarterbacks with no alternative possibility. And it's not as if he doesn't want to be a head coach, pointing out he had prepared for these possible interviews way back before the season began just in case. I remember back in 2005 Sean Payton interviewed for the head coaching job with the Raiders. He had a bad feeling about the job. Didn't like the QB situation there and turned down of all people, Al Davis. Came back for one more year with the Cowboys and landed the head coaching job with the Saints. You know the rest of that story. Plus, let's face it, he's the defensive coordinator of THE Dallas Cowboys.