Mailbag: What Role Does Rivers Fill?; Why Didn't Dez Visit Duke?

KEN JACOBSDENVER, CO

Do the Cowboys see Keith Rivers as a player who can excel in Rod Marinelli's defensive scheme if healthy, or as insurance if some of the linebackers do not re-sign? Your thoughts?

Bryan: I have quite honestly not seen the player, but my plan is to sit down and give him a look. These Pro Scouts have done a nice job of bringing guys in that fit their scheme with their ability, and the coaches have done an even better job of coaching them. This addition has a chance to work from what we have seen in the past. He is a veteran player much like Justin Durant was several seasons ago from the Lions and turned into a nice off the street signing.

David: I think the correct answer is probably a little bit of both. Rivers was a top-10 pick in 2008, and he has had some productive seasons in his seven years in the league. I think the Cowboys trust that Marinelli and Matt Eberflus can coax him into producing – much like they did with Rolando McClain. That said, I think it'd be a mistake to assume Rivers is guaranteed any kind of starting spot. This team needs options if it can't hold on to its own free agents. Worst-case scenario, Rivers adds some depth and competition to the unit; best-case scenario, the Cowboys have just found another diamond in the rough.

GARET TANAKAWAILUKU, HI

Just read that Garrett, Romo, Witten and Murray visited Duke's basketball practice. I noticed that Dez wasn't there, nor was he there at the game last year with Garrett and Romo. Does this say anything about their chemistry, or lack thereof? Or am I making a big deal out of nothing?

Bryan: You are making too much of a big deal out of this. There is plenty of chemistry between Romo and Bryant – just look at the number of opportunities he throws him the ball.