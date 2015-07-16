Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: With Dez Signed, Who's Next In Line For A Long-Term Deal?

Jul 16, 2015 at 04:35 AM

MICHAEL RICKEMADISON, SD

Now that Dez has worked out a contract, who do you feel is the most important player the Cowboys will look to extend/re-sign next and who might earn the franchise tag at the end of next season?

Bryan: The next two logical players that they would look to extend or re-sign in my mind would be Ron Leary and Tyrone Crawford. I know for a fact that they really don't like to use the tag but as we have seen from how it protected them with Bryant it is a possibility. Leary has been super steady and from what I have seen around Valley Ranch this summer working out appears to be in the best shape of his life. Question will always be long term about his knee. Crawford should have a huge year with the addition of Hardy and the growth of Lawrence putting pressure off the edge. 

Rob: My guess would be Tyrone Crawford, who has star potential and one year left on his rookie contract. With a full season as the three-technique tackle now under his belt, he could break out in 2015. The Cowboys could try to extend him early, as they did with Jay Ratliff in 2007 before his first Pro Bowl appearance, or Crawford could choose to bet on himself and potentially boost his value. As for the franchise tag for 2016, most of this team's core is signed for at least the next couple years, and as has been reported, it can't be Greg Hardy due to a clause in his contract. Not sure there's a tag candidate on the roster.

CHARLIE MENDOZAEL PASO, TX

With Hardy and Randy Gregory getting all the attention during the OTA's, how is Lawrence progressing? Throw in Crawford, and this should be a formidable defensive line. Your thoughts.

Bryan: I really like what I have seen from the physical side of Lawrence and how he has remade his body. Playing on that left side looks like a natural fit for him and he appears to be comfortable with it. The most important thing about the group is that there is flexibility across the line and that is what Rod Marinelli has strived for since he has been with the club. They appear to finally have it. 

Rob:The left defensive end spot could create a lot of playmaking opportunities for Lawrence. With Gregory and eventually Hardy on the right side most of the time, Lawrence won't be facing opponents' left tackles. When Hardy returns from suspension, he's going to have an enormous impact on the line. Not only is he one of a few true elite rushers, he can play anywhere, which allows Marinelli to mix up his rotations.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising