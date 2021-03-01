Updates: Upcoming College Pro Day Schedule

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Sleep Number
Mar. 1 Updates
1:42 p.m. – With major changes to this year's NFL scouting combine structure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the upcoming college pro days have even more significance in the pre-draft evaluation process.
The NFL recently announced the current pro day schedule from March 5 to April 9, though dates are subject to change. Here's the list:
- Friday, March 5: Kansas
- Tuesday, March 9: Kansas State, Northwestern, Wisconsin-Whitewater
- Wednesday, March 10: Arkansas, Marshall, Maryland, Northern Illinois, Wisconsin
- Thursday, March 11: Clemson, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas
- Friday, March 12: Arkansas State, North Dakota State, Oklahoma
- Monday, March 15: Army, Kent State, Middle Tennessee State, Vanderbilt
- Tuesday, March 16: Georgia Tech, Temple
- Wednesday, March 17: Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Pittsburgh, San Jose State
- Thursday, March 18: Auburn, Buffalo, Central Arkansas, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Monroe, Stanford, Troy, West Virginia
- Friday, March 19: Memphis, Ohio, TCU
- Monday, March 22: Air Force, Bowling Green, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida State, Iowa, Missouri, Northern Iowa, Toledo
- Tuesday, March 23: Alabama, Central Michigan, Iowa State, Nebraska, Purdue
- Wednesday, March 24: Michigan State, Mississippi State, South Carolina, USC, Virginia
- Thursday, March 25: Georgia Southern, Liberty, UMass, Ole Miss, North Texas, Penn State, San Diego State, SMU, Tennessee, Western Michigan
- Friday, March 26: Boston College, BYU, Michigan, South Dakota State, Virginia Tech
- Monday, March 29: Arizona State, Duke, Louisiana-Lafayette, Miami (Fla.), Miami (Ohio), North Carolina
- Tuesday, March 30: Alabama, East Carolina, FAU, Louisville, N.C. State, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Tulane, Washington
- Wednesday, March 31: Boise State, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Notre Dame, Wake Forest
- Thursday, April 1: Appalachian State, Central Florida, Minnesota, UNC-Charlotte, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, South Florida, Western Kentucky
- Friday, April 2: Oregon, Tulsa
- Wednesday, April 7: Texas Tech
- Friday, April 9: UAB, Ball State, Houston, Rice
Feb. 25 Updates
12:07 p.m. – The NFL's franchise tag window began Tuesday, one of many key dates on the league's 2021 calendar.
According to NFL Network, here are more *tentative* dates for the offseason, though like last year, the COVID-19 pandemic could force some scheduling changes:
- February 23-March 9: Franchise/Transition tag designation window
- March 17: Start of the new league year and free agency
- April 19: Start of offseason workouts for teams with returning head coaches
- April 23: Last day of restricted free agent signing period
- April 28: Last day to match offer sheets for restricted free agents
- April 29-May 1: NFL Draft
--------------------------------------------
Feb. 22 Updates
With Texans mired in power outages and food and water shortages throughout the state last week, Dak Prescott provided a helping hand during the winter storm crisis.
OurCalling is a Dallas-based non-profit serving the homeless. Actor/Texas native Matthew McConaughey also donated money for meals.
--------------------------------------------
Feb. 4 Updates
9:17 a.m. – The big question this offseason is whether the Cowboys, with a healthier roster and some key personnel decisions, can get back to the playoffs in 2021.
CeeDee Lamb is confident in a rebound season.
"Definitely won't see 6-10," Lamb said Wednesday when asked about the team's expectations on NFL Network's Good Morning Football."We obviously felt like we let ourselves short, if you will. We had as much excitement (about last season) just as well as y'all did just going into the season. And the way it went down, you hate to see it, but it's all part of it, and we know that.
"The NFL is a tough game. A lot of guys want to be great. A lot of guys want to stay healthy but obviously that's not the case. And for us as a team, we kind of took a blow on the injury bug, if you will. But going into next season we're looking forward to better preparation and staying healthy."
--------------------------------------------
Jan. 25 Updates
4 p.m. – With Senior Bowl week here, the pre-draft evaluation process is in full swing. The best senior prospects in this year's class will take the stage in Mobile, Alabama.
But the NFL has also announced 98 underclassmen granted special eligibility for this year's draft, plus 30 more prospects who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining.
Click here for the full list.
--------------------------------------------
Jan. 22 Updates
1:03 p.m. – Alicia Landry, the wife of longtime Cowboys head coach Tom Landry, passed away this week at the age of 91.
The Cowboys issued a statement on social media Friday to support the Landry family:
"The Jones Family and the Dallas Cowboys organization extend their deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Landry family on the passing of Alicia Landry."
Alicia and Tom were married for over 50 years before Tom's passing in 2000.
--------------------------------------------
Jan. 21 Updates
1:18 p.m. – The Cowboys can breathe easier, as it looks like they won't be losing their offensive coordinator to a division rival.
The Philadelphia Eagles made waves last week when they requested to interview Kellen Moore for their vacant head coaching job. Moore reportedly interviewed for the job on Tuesday.
It wasn't meant to be, though, as word came down Thursday afternoon that Philadelphia was poised to hire Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni for the job. Sirianni coached three seasons in Indianapolis under Frank Reich, who was formerly the Eagles' offensive coordinator.
That decision figures to keep Moore in Dallas for a third-straight season as the offensive coordinator. Moore helped the Cowboys finish first in the NFL in total offense and sixth in scoring in 2019. In 2020, with the unit ravaged by injuries, they still managed to finish 14th in total offense and 17th in scoring.
Moore signed a three-year extension to remain with the team several weeks ago, when he was being courted for a head coaching opportunity with his college alma mater, Boise State.
--------------------------------------------
Jan. 20 Updates
5:57 p.m. – Maurice Linguist, Cowboys defensive backs coach in 2020, is the new co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at the University of Michigan, the school announced Wednesday.
Linguist joined the Cowboys' staff in 2020 and coached the secondary with Al Harris.
The Cowboys are expected to officially hire Joe Whitt Jr. to the defensive staff, presumably to work with the secondary. Whitt worked on new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's staff in Atlanta last year as secondary coach/defensive passing game coordinator, and he previously was on head coach Mike McCarthy's staff in Green Bay from 2008-18.
--------------------------------------------
9:44 a.m. – The Cowboys are expected to hire Aden Durde as their new defensive line coach. He was previously with the Atlanta Falcons on Dan Quinn's staff. Durde will replace Jim Tomsula, who was fired along with defensive coordinator Mike Nolan after the season.
Durde has some Cowboys ties as well, spending the 2014-15 seasons in the minority fellowship program.
A native of England, Durde has been with the Falcons since 2018, as a quality control coach for two seasons before taking over as the outside linebackers coach this past season.
--------------------------------------------