McCarthy "Always Been A Huge Fan" of OBJ

"I've always been a huge fan of his," said McCarthy, who cited some current and former assistants who have coached Beckham Jr. in the past. "All the guys that I've worked with – with the NY Giants and the Cleveland Browns – everybody has nothing but great things to say about him. Obviously, I've always been so impressed with his football-playing ability. But I've heard so many excellent things about him over the years. I think those are conversations for the future."

Recently, multiple national reports suggested the Cowboys have gauged strong interest in Beckham Jr., who is recovering from an ACL injury he sustained in the Super Bowl in February.

He is a free agent and has been rehabbing, reportedly close to being cleared by his independent medical team.

Over the last week, it was also reported the Cowboys made a couple of inquiries before the trade deadline to add veteran receiver help, but nothing materialized.

This move, obviously would not require the Cowboys to give up any draft pick compensation, but they would be adding a player coming off an injury, coupled with Michael Gallup, who suffered a torn ACL in January and has been back for the last five games.

McCarthy did reiterate that "we really love our receiver group," which also includes the upcoming return of James Washington, who has been on injured reserve with a foot injury since the start of the season.