McCarthy, Cowboys Return To Green Bay Nov. 13

FRISCO, Texas – The first glimpse of the Cowboys' 2022 regular-season schedule is sure to be a ratings treat:

Sunday, Nov. 13, head coach Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys will head to Green Bay to face his old Packers team.

The matchup — a 3:25 p.m. (Central) kickoff on Fox — was announced Wednesday on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" as the league reveals select marquee games ahead of Thursday's full schedule release.

This will be McCarthy's first game against the Packers, road or home, since taking the Cowboys job in January 2020. As Packers head coach from 2006 through the middle of the 2018 season, McCarthy took Green Bay to the playoffs nine times, made four NFC championship games and won the Super Bowl in 2010.

It's also a matchup of 2021 playoff teams. The Cowboys won the NFC East with a 12-5 record. Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers clinched the NFC's top seed at 13-4. Both teams lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs.

The Cowboys haven't played the Packers since 2019, a 34-24 Green Bay victory in Jason Garrett's final season as Dallas head coach. The Packers lead the all-time series, 20-17.

The Cowboys' full schedule will be announced Thursday at 7 p.m. Central during NFL Network's "Schedule Release '22" special.

Here are their 2022 home and road opponents: