Training Camp | 2021

Presented by

McCarthy Details His 14-Player Leadership Council

Aug 02, 2021 at 01:30 PM
Auping_Jonny-HS20
Jonny Auping

Star Magazine Contributor

Semana-de-partido-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. - During a recent press conference, Mike McCarthy took a moment to discuss his stance on this season's leadership council, consisting of players who are expected to motivate or resolve issues among their teammates.

McCarthy confirmed that this season's council has 14 players, chosen by the coaching staff. We know that Randy Gregory is one of those players, which is a symbolic victory for his career and its ups and downs.

The leadership council can be a liaison between players and coaches, but McCarthy said that his collaboration with leadership councils has always depended on the personalities of the players.

"I've done this for a few years and I've done it in different ways," McCarthy said. "Going back to the word 'organic.' I don't use the leadership council to deliver messages for me or push certain things. They have to take advantage of the opportunity to utilize the council and the council can be a two-way street."

The members of the council should have a good idea of whether the players want more messaging from their coaching staff or if they have heard plenty from their coaches during required practices and meetings. His involvement will differ based on those factors.

"I've done it where I met with those guys a lot, and I've done it where I hardly met with them at all," McCarthy recalled. "Really, the individuals on your council will drive how much they do and how much is needed. It's different for every team. It's different every year."

It seems that 14 players is a big number for the council, and McCarthy made clear that he believes that leadership is an evolving process, and that it is not specific to any one type of player.

"I've never felt leadership is relegated only to people in their fifth or sixth year," McCarthy said. "I think everyone has the opportunity to be a leader. It could be a young rookie, jumping to the front of the line in a drill. You can lead by performance. You can lead by your training habits. There are different forms of leadership. You have to build on that. Leadership is no different than football. You have to establish a foundation. You have to establish work habits. And at the end of the day it has to be real. It has to be organic. It has to be believable. It can't be the coach giving you a script to read from. That's not real."

During the first phase of training camp, players are having to intently listen to their coaches in order to fully grasp the systems and schemes that are being implemented going forward. But eventually players will understand much of what is expected of them, and meeting those expectations will be something they can lean on each other to accomplish.

"I feel the locker room is the most important room in our facility," McCarthy said. "At the end of the day this is a performance-driven business and those are the performers."

Related Content

news

Rank'Em: Top 15 Players Of Training Camp So Far

With training camp nearly at the halfway point here in California, we decided to rank the top players from Oxnard so far. The top spot is easy, but after that ... let's find out.
news

Catch-Up: Headline Recap From CeeDee to Dak

It was a busy week from training camp in Oxnard. Check out the latest headlines, ranging from Dak's injury to the constant highlight plays coming from No. 88.
news

Notebook: What Exactly Is A "Mojo Moment?" 

The daily Notebook provides a running list of news and notes throughout Cowboys training camp.
news

Practice Points: CeeDee Yet Again & Injury Update

What would a day of practice be without a big catch from CeeDee Lamb. But Sunday showed he's not the only wide receiver to make a highlight grab.
news

Randy Gregory: I Still Have A Lot To Prove

Randy Gregory's off to a great start in training camp, and a larger role awaits. But the talented pass rusher explains why he's got a lot to prove in 2021.
news

Battlegrounds: New Swing Tackle Emerging?

With the signing of new safety Malik Hooker, it appeared to ignite the rest of the position on Tuesday, including veteran Damontae Kazee.
news

Practice Points: Another Highlight Catch For 88

The CeeDee Lamb highlight reel is getting crowded by the day. The second-year receiver had another great catch in Saturday's practice.
news

Spagnola: This Injury Nothing But A Piece Of Cake

Dak Prescott's injury thankfully doesn't seem all that bad and is giving the team a chance to evaluate potential backup QBs.
news

Kelvin Joseph Pushing For Starting CB Spot

The Cowboys drafted cornerback Kelvin Joseph in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft hoping that he might be as NFL-ready as their 2020 second-round draft pick Trevon Diggs 
news

Dak Responds To "Would You Miss A Real Game?" 

The Cowboys are being cautious with Dak, but is the shoulder injury serious enough to miss a regular season game? Dak has the answer.
news

Scout's Take: 88 is Special; Who's The Backup

Here are some talking points as we watch another padded practice here from training camp.
Advertising