#DALvsLAR

McCarthy Explains Critical 4th-Down Decision

Sep 14, 2020 at 12:45 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

McCarthy-Explains-Critical-4th-Down-Decision-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

The first major in-game decision of the Mike McCarthy era arrived with just under 12 minutes remaining in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the LA Rams.

Trailing by the same score, the Cowboys faced fourth-and-3 at the Rams' 11-yard line following a 3-yard run by Ezekiel Elliott.

Settle for a field goal or go for a touchdown?

"The conservative play there is to kick the field goal," McCarthy said. "But I just felt really good about how we were moving the football."

The Cowboys had driven 44 yards in eight plays to put themselves in scoring position. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore dialed up a shallow crossing route for rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb, who already had five catches for 59 yards in his NFL debut. But Rams safety Jordan Fuller weaved his way across the field to stop Lamb just short of the first-down marker.

"It was mesh pattern type concept with criss-crosses, and you've got to give them credit," McCarthy said. "They made a hell of a play on the throw and catch, and it was short."

Lamb, the club's dynamic first-round pick, blamed himself for not getting deeper on his route for a potential first down.

"At the end of the day it's on me, my responsibility to make that conversion and make that play. And I didn't," he said. "It's not going to sit with me well at all."

Naturally, McCarthy fielded questions afterward about whether the offense could have been more conservative: take the three points, tie the game and look to get another stop on defense.

Clearly, McCarthy and Moore felt good about quarterback Dak Prescott's options, including Lamb and two 1,000-yard receivers from last season: Michael Gallup and Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.

"I think especially the first time out going into a game I want our offensive guys to play wide open. We have that capability," McCarthy said. "I'll pull back when I feel like it's in the best interest of the team. I clearly recognize that it was a three-point game, but we still had a lot of time left and I just felt that would've been a huge momentum play for us at that particular time."

The play didn't work out, and ultimately the Cowboys' final drive fell short with the offense needing three points to extend the game. But Prescott appreciated the confidence from his new head coach.

"I love the aggressiveness," he said. "I think that was a point in the game that, if we get that first down and we're able to punch it in the end zone, we're looking at a whole different ball game. I think it was a momentum chance. I loved the play call, we just weren't able to get it. The guy played it over the top and made a great tackle.

"I think that's one of the good things that you can take out of this game. Our coach, he's going to put it in our hands. He expects us to go make those plays, he trusts us to do that, he's going to call the game aggressive and you've got to appreciate that. I know I do as a quarterback. I know I'm pretty sure the rest of the guys do as an offense."

Related Content

Dontari Poe: This Is My Way Of Fighting It
news

Dontari Poe: This Is My Way Of Fighting It

 This shouldn't have come as a big surprise.
Eatman: No Problem With Fourth-Down Decision
news

Eatman: No Problem With Fourth-Down Decision

Before we get going here, I have to say this.
Don't Forget These 5: Untimely Incomplete Passes
news

Don't Forget These 5: Untimely Incomplete Passes

Here are the five plays you can't forget about.
Key Injuries Worsen The Sting Of Week 1 Loss
news

Key Injuries Worsen The Sting Of Week 1 Loss

A season-opening loss is bad enough in its own right. The taste feels even more bitter in light of the damage that's been done to the Cowboys' roster.
Updates: CeeDee's Return, Aldon's Sack & More
news

Updates: CeeDee's Return, Aldon's Sack & More

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season.
Bucky Brooks: 10 Takeaways From Sunday's Loss 
news

Bucky Brooks: 10 Takeaways From Sunday's Loss 

Here are my thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' performance against the Los Angeles Rams in a 20-17 loss on Sunday night.
Late OPI Flag Sinks Cowboys' Comeback Bid
news

Late OPI Flag Sinks Cowboys' Comeback Bid

Years from now, when the details of this strange 2020 season have faded from memory, this will be the play that sticks out from the season opener.
Game Recap: Cowboys Fall to Rams, 20-17
news

Game Recap: Cowboys Fall to Rams, 20-17

In his Cowboys debut, new head coach Mike McCarthy made an aggressive call in the fourth quarter, the kind of thinking many fans have been wanting for a long time. Unfortunately, though, it didn't pay off this time.
Spagnola: Beware This Dak And Mac Attack
news

Spagnola: Beware This Dak And Mac Attack

For the last 20 seasons, right here on Dallascowboys.com, on this day, the Friday before the season opener, was time for my season prediction.
Cowboys Catch-Up: Trending Headlines of the Week
news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Trending Headlines of the Week

In case you missed any of the top storylines this week, our new series "Cowboys Catch-Up" should get you up to date with the latest news!
How The Cowboys Win: Fast Starts & Pass Rush
news

How The Cowboys Win: Fast Starts & Pass Rush

The Cowboys travel out to SoFi Stadium to take on a Los Angeles Rams' team that is looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 season. 

Advertising