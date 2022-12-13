McCarthy Gives Update On Steele, Other Injuries

"Terence Steele is just a rock of a man," McCarthy said. "He's been so consistent and obviously it's going to be a loss for us. I just can't say enough about him as a person, his work ethic, and the way he goes about it. A true pro, very mature beyond his years."

Between Ball and Peters vying for time at right tackle, a position the latter has not played since 2005, and the impending return of another All-Pro left tackle in Tyron Smith, the Cowboys could stand to have three future Hall of Famers the rest of the way with right guard Zack Martin as they continue to "work the rotation" this week as McCarthy said.

McCarthy also felt that Ball played well in his limited time on Sunday outside of two plays, one of which helped aid Dak Prescott's second interception of the game in the fourth quarter, while characterizing Peters as someone who is "ready to go" when asked if there were any concerns with his ability to handle an increased workload.

Here is the rest of what McCarthy had to say on the injury front: