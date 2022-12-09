Cowboys Catch-Up: No Cheese, No Circus, All Focus

Coming off their impressive win over the Colts, there were good vibes all around for the Cowboys as they turned the page to the Texans this Sunday. From their meetings with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., to the impending return of James Washington and inevitable return of All-pro left tackle Tyron Smith, the Cowboys are set to load up one way or another for the stretch run. Here's the key things to catch up on from this week.