Cowboys Catch-Up: No Cheese, No Circus, All Focus

Coming off their impressive win over the Colts, there were good vibes all around for the Cowboys as they turned the page to the Texans this Sunday. From their meetings with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., to the impending return of James Washington and inevitable return of All-pro left tackle Tyron Smith, the Cowboys are set to load up one way or another for the stretch run. Here's the key things to catch up on from this week.
Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the week that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Monday:
- With both Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown done for the season with injuries, the cornerback position will not be forced to turn the reins over to the young guys. Rookie DaRon Bland has impressed mightily since stepping in for Lewis at the nickel corner spot, and is well-equipped to handle an even bigger workload. [Cowboys' Bland Prepares as Veteran, Not Rookie]
- The boys on Talkin' Cowboys gave a thorough examination of the Cowboys' dominant win over the Colts, including their unanswered 33 points in the fourth quarter. What unit stepped up and impressed the most? The gang discussed. [Talkin' Cowboys: Autopsy Report]
Tuesday:
- The OBJ saga has captivated the Cowboys and fans alike, and with good reason. Beckham met with the Cowboys on both Monday and Tuesday, but left without signing a deal. What happens now? The Cowboys Break team tried to make sense of the fit now, and in the future. [Cowboys Break: OBJ Still Happening?]
- It's been clear for the last several weeks that the Cowboys offense was beginning to catch fire after being carried by the defense in the early part of the season. But what are the five things that we learned from their win against the Colts? Hailey Sutton enlightened us in 5 Points. [5 Points: Everybodyyyy Eats]
Wednesday:
- The Cowboys offensive line has quietly been a true bright spot this season despite being without Tyron Smith at left tackle for the entire season. With his return quickly approaching in the coming weeks, how will the Cowboys reshuffle a unit that has played well? It's yet to be determined, but by all accounts the future Hall of Famer looks healthy. [How O-Line Shuffles With Tyron Smith's Return]
- We're all well aware that the Cowboys are not shy about being in the headlines. The OBJ pursuit has been a prime example of that, but the goal still remains to chase a Super Bowl title rather than attention. With no decision in hand yet, the Cowboys remain focused on their aspirations, with or without the star receiver. [OBJ Talks Still Going; Tank Not Wanting "A Circus"]
Thursday:
- In this week's edition of Science Lab, Patrik Walker explains how this year's Cowboys' team has figured out how to put teams away, rather than letting them hang around. "From there, they've also apparently found the psychological switch that activates the Mamba Mentality, turned it on and placed razor wire around it along with a moat filled with alligators and snipers on the roof aimed at it, in the event someone tries to turn it back off," Walker writes. [Science Lab: Cowboys Learning How to Finish?]
- In the spirit of a newfound mentality, the head coach Mike McCarthy has once again prepared his team on the dangers of not "eating the cheese" or in layman's terms, not looking past the Texans. The Girls Talk, 'Boys Talk squad discussed why it could be a trap game, and also brought in a special guest to get the Texans' perspective. [Girls Talk, 'Boys Talk: Mental Focus Activated]
Friday:
- Rounding out the week, Bucky Brooks gave his Keys to Victory for both the Texans and Cowboys before the Week 14 contest. Without giving too much away, limiting the mistakes will be crucial for the Cowboys. [Keys to Victory: Cowboys Need To Keep It Clean]
- Mike McCarthy gave his final press conference of the week on Friday. From addressing his parting thoughts before Sunday and how practice went during the week, to the injury updates which included promising news on James Washington. [Mike McCarthy: Final Prep For HOU; Injury Updates]