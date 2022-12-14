Power Rankings

Powered By

Power Rankings: Cowboys Fall Despite Close Win

Dec 13, 2022 at 08:45 PM
Power-Rankings--Cowboys-Fall-Despite-Close-Win-hero

The Cowboys escaped disaster on Sunday against the Texans thanks to a crucial fourth down stop by DeMarcus Lawrence and subsequent 98-yard game winning drive that was capped off with an Ezekiel Elliott touchdown. With 10 wins under their belt with just four games remaining in the regular season, the playoff push is in full force.

Did the Cowboys narrow win negatively impact where they stand in some of the notable national power rankings, or raise it? Let's take a look.

NFL.com: 1.) Philadelphia Eagles 2.) San Francisco 49ers 3.) Cincinnati Bengals 4.) Buffalo Bills 5.) Kansas City Chiefs

6.) Dallas Cowboys (Last Week: No. 2)

(Dak Prescott and the Cowboys woke up just in time against the Texans. After a goal-line stand by the defense, Prescott completed 6 of 7 passes and added two scrambles (including one for a first down) on a 98-yard drive that culminated with Ezekiel Elliott's 2-yard game-winning touchdown run with 41 seconds on the clock. The 27-23 win was dramatic, but barely finding a way to get past the one-win Texans tells the story of a Dallas team that needs to tighten things up. The remaining schedule is tough, starting with a road matchup against a fast-improving Jaguars team," -Dan Hanzus

ESPN: 1.) Philadelphia Eagles 2.) Kansas City Chiefs 3.) Buffalo Bills 4.) Dallas Cowboys 5.) San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: No. 4

"The Cowboys are one of three teams to rank inside the top 10 in all three categories, so that means they're pretty good. But the fact that the offense is seventh after Dak Prescott missed five games with a fractured thumb is telling. The Cowboys managed their way through Prescott's absence with Cooper Rush, and they have largely excelled since Prescott's return. Thank the running game with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, who have combined for 1,610 yards. Thank the red zone offense (20 touchdowns in 28 trips since Prescott's return). Thank the third-down offense (51-of-89 since Prescott's return). But Prescott has to watch the interceptions, with eight since his return," -Todd Archer

Fox Sports: 1.) Philadelphia Eagles 2.) Cincinnati Bengals 3.) Kansas City Chiefs 4.) Dallas Cowboys 5.) San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: No. 2

"Sorry, Cowboys. There's got to be some sort of penalty for needing last-minute heroics to beat the worst team in the league. It's not time to panic, but the Cowboys need to clean up their turnover issues if they're going to piece any kind of run together," -David Helman

Related Content

news

Power Rankings: Dallas & Philly Vying for Top Spot

The Cowboys massive win over the Colts earned them a couple of spots in this week's power rankings, but there is just one familiar foe ahead of them in the No. 1 seat.

news

Power Rankings: Dallas Firmly Among NFL's Top 5

After notching two wins on a short week, the Cowboys have continued to cement themselves as one of the top teams in the league. Find out where they rank in the national power rankings and why.

news

Power Rankings: Blowout Win Lands Top 5 Spot

After taking a slight fall in the majority of the national power rankings the week before, the Cowboys massive win over the Vikings made their stay outside of the top five a short one.

news

Power Rankings: Still Top 10 Despite Loss

While the Cowboys took a small step backwards in the eyes of the national power rankings, they still remain in good shape and viable with the playoff chase heating up.

news

Power Rankings: Top 5 Cowboys Need More Help?

With the bye week now in the rearview mirror the Cowboys are primed and ready for the stretch run of the season. Could reinforcements be on the way and improve their standings?

news

Power Rankings: Cowboys Top 5 Across The Board

After a strong first half of the season, the Cowboys continue to hold their position as one of the best teams in the NFL. Where do they rank? It's right here in Power Rankings.

news

Power Rankings: Cowboys Crack Top 5 Again

With the return of Dak Prescott and a winning effort against the Lions, the Cowboys found their way firmly inside of the top five in multiple national power rankings.

news

Power Rankings: NFC East Dominating Top 10

The loss did not set Dallas back far in the national power rankings, however. Each week we take a look to see how the Cowboys compare to the rest of the NFL, and here is what it looked like after Week 6.

news

Power Rankings: Cowboys Climbing Into Top 10

Let's take a look at where they stand entering Week 6 against the undefeated division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

news

Power Rankings: Win Streak Has Cowboys Climbing

As the Cowboys continue to surge up the national power rankings this week, let's take a look at where they place this time around in the eyes of the media around the country.

news

Power Rankings: Cowboys Moving Up; Eagles No. 1

Every week we'll rundown all of the power rankings provided by the national media and see how the Cowboys compare to the rest of the NFL.

Advertising