McCarthy on Signing Hilton: 'He's Ready to Go'

The 33-year-old has dealt with his fair share of injury over the past several seasons, but he's been healthy more often than not, as of late. Hilton delivered 15 starts for the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 before starting the 2021 season on injured reserve, but ultimately logged nine starts last season — the tread on his tires taking him to 1,093 receiving yards and eight touchdowns over that two-year span.

It's true the Colts legend and former NFL leader in receiving yards (2016) isn't still what he was when he racked up a robust 8.097 receiving yards and 40 touchdowns in his first seven NFL seasons, but he's also not tasked with being WR1 or WR2 in Dallas.

The fact he'll play rotationally as a way of schematically alternating between being asked to produce and being tasked with being a decoy for CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and the four-headed monster at tight end means it's no longer about quantity of reps for Hilton.

It's about quality, and it's difficult to fathom a healthy Hilton struggling to provide that in Dallas.