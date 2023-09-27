McCarthy highlights 'three blinking lights' with team

Penalties affected all three phases of the game on Sunday as the Cowboys had 13 accepted infractions for a total of 107 penalty yards. In run defense, the 181 yards given up on the ground in the first half were the most for the franchise since 1991.

And while the red zone offense had been a slight concern in the first two games, the caution was amplified after the Cowboys scored just 13 points on five trips to the red zone in the loss to Arizona.

"The reality of the red zone is we have to look at all of the numbers," McCarthy said. "I think clearly, the fact we've been down there 15 times is the best in the National Football League. In my experience, that has been the hard part. Clearly, the stat we're all talking about is the touchdown conversions, the efficiency. We need to clearly be better in that."

Moving forward, the challenge of correcting those issues is amplified with Bill Belichick and his squad coming into town looking to give Mike McCarthy his first two-game losing streak since 2021.