McCarthy Looking At "All Combinations" At RT

FRISCO, Texas – Mike McCarthy had his answer ready on this one.

With La'el Collins currently on injured reserve, arguably the biggest question about the season opener is the right tackle position. So the Cowboys' first-year head coach was prepared to be asked what he could share about that spot.

"Nothing," he said with a laugh. "That's why I was giving a lot of long answers, because I was expecting it."

Of course, with three other offensive tackles on the roster behind Tyron Smith, it's easy to guess what McCarthy's plan might be. The Cowboys signed Cameron Erving to be their swing tackle over the summer, and it sounds like he's a good bet to get the first crack at it.