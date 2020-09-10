McCarthy Looking At "All Combinations" At RT

FRISCO, Texas – Mike McCarthy had his answer ready on this one.
With La'el Collins currently on injured reserve, arguably the biggest question about the season opener is the right tackle position. So the Cowboys' first-year head coach was prepared to be asked what he could share about that spot.
"Nothing," he said with a laugh. "That's why I was giving a lot of long answers, because I was expecting it."
Of course, with three other offensive tackles on the roster behind Tyron Smith, it's easy to guess what McCarthy's plan might be. The Cowboys signed Cameron Erving to be their swing tackle over the summer, and it sounds like he's a good bet to get the first crack at it.
"We're working Cam, and we will have at least eight linemen up I can promise you that for the game," McCarthy said. "Just making sure we look at all the combinations."
The Cowboys went heavy at the offensive tackle position coming out of training camp – no doubt because of Collins' injury. In addition to Smith and Erving, second-year tackle Brandon Knight is also on the roster.
The team also opted to keep rookie Terence Steele, who got a lot of reps during training camp, as a bit of an insurance policy. Steele spent most of the past month going against the likes of DeMarcus Lawrence and Aldon Smith, so it's been a baptism by fire for the rookie.
Erving looks like the favorite to get the start on Sunday night, but it sounds like an "all hands on deck" type of situation until Collins can return.