McCarthy on Rico Dowdle: 'I love his running style' 

His performance stuck out on a mostly murky night for the Cowboys' offense as he continues to shine a little bit more with every time he touches the field.

"I think I made the most of the opportunities that I got," Dowdle said postgame on Saturday. "It's always room for improvement, another week to grow. Like I've said, this is the biggest opportunity for me since I've been here."

It wasn't all positives on Saturday though, as Dowdle was the lead punt protector on a Bryan Anger punt that was blocked for a safety in the fourth quarter.

"When you look at the punt protection, it's just unexpected," McCarthy said. "And I think he'll definitely learn from that experience. Because he's always been so good in punt pro and pass pro."

Injuries have plagued Dowdle's early career in Dallas, but with a fully healthy body and mindset moving forward, the sky proves to be the limit for the emerging standout in the running back room next to Tony Pollard.