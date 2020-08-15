McCarthy on Special Teams, New Jerseys & More

FRISCO, Texas – You know training camp is in full swing when the days of the week don't particularly matter and they all start to blend together.

Coach Mike McCarthy held his first press conference since the start of practice with a mid-day media session on Saturday and will have yet another one Sunday at 7:15 a.m.

But McCarthy was able to answer many questions that stemmed from Friday's first practice. Here are some of the highlights of the Cowboys' head coach on Saturday: