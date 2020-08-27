McCarthy: Ongoing Conversations About Kenosha

"I've spent the evening last night listening and watching everything that's going on in the NBA, the WNBA the MLB and across our league. These are unprecedented times in our country with the pandemic, the hurricanes getting ready to hit or have already hit down in the Gulf, obviously that's close to a lot of our players and the families that are being affected as we speak, and then the obvious is the social injustice – the disturbing situation in Kenosha, Wisconsin.