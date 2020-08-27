McCarthy: Ongoing Conversations About Kenosha

FRISCO, Texas – Head coach Mike McCarthy said the Cowboys are still scheduled to practice this morning at The Star but emphasized that the team will continue conversations about the events in Kenosha, Wisconsin regarding Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man shot by Kenosha police.
The events in Kenosha have sparked more outrage in the wake of a national reckoning on social injustice since George Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. Wednesday, the NBA postponed their full slate of playoff games after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 against the Orlando Magic. MLB and WNBA games were also postponed. The Detroit Lions canceled their Tuesday practice to have an expanded discussion on the issue.
The Cowboys' players didn't have a scheduled practice Wednesday, only meetings, including a scheduled seminar on voting, McCarthy said.
"I have to be honest, it's hard to sit here and to think I have to talk about football today, especially with everything that's going on in our country," McCarthy said.
"I've spent the evening last night listening and watching everything that's going on in the NBA, the WNBA the MLB and across our league. These are unprecedented times in our country with the pandemic, the hurricanes getting ready to hit or have already hit down in the Gulf, obviously that's close to a lot of our players and the families that are being affected as we speak, and then the obvious is the social injustice – the disturbing situation in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
"With that, I just want to let you guys know that the conversations within our football team are ongoing. There was a players' leadership group that talked yesterday, and I think really with our schedule today, with the 8 o'clock practice, we'll just continue those conversations.
"Obviously difficult times where things have to change. I find it disturbing."