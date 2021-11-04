McCarthy Provides Injury Updates On 8 Players

Amari Cooper: Cooper is dealing with a hamstring injury this week that bothered him on the final drive against the Vikings, and his status will be monitored this week in practice.

"I would put him in the limited [category]," McCarthy said. "Get him out there, go through the individual [period], see how that goes."

CeeDee Lamb: Lamb apparently hurt his ankle in practice on Wednesday.

"Ankle sprain, so he'll be limited today," McCarthy said.

Blake Jarwin: Jarwin injured his hip in Sunday's win against the Vikings. His status for Sunday is looking doubtful and McCarthy said that Jeremy Sprinkle and Sean McKeon will get more reps in practice Thursday.

"Slow to come back, so he won't participate today," McCarthy said.

Michael Gallup: Gallup has started his practice window on IR/Designated to Return, but when he will return to game action from a calf injury is still unknown.

"Just want to see him get through a full week and then evaluate it," McCarthy said. "I thought he had a really good week last week. We'll just see how it goes. We're kind of up in the air on where he is."

DeMarcus Lawrence: The Pro Bowl defensive end, who is still on IR recovering from a fractured foot, was off to the side during Wednesday's practice working with resistance cords.

"He looks good," McCarthy said. "He's doing really well."

Neville Gallimore: Gallimore's rehab from an elbow injury is progressing, but McCarthy explained the caution the team is taking with the second-year player.

"I think the one thing you really have to look at with Neville's injury is the position he plays," McCarthy said. "He's hitting the sled. He's doing all those things. But he plays inside, he's a defensive tackle. That's part of the thinking as far as this particular injury. If he was a perimeter player he would be a lot closer to being able to play."

Tyron Smith: Smith has a bone spur issue in his ankle and is unlikely to play on Sunday against the Broncos, but McCarthy is not overly concerned with the All-Pro's health.