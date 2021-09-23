#PHIvsDAL

McCarthy Rules Out Three Players For Eagles Game

Sep 23, 2021 at 11:30 AM
Rob Phillips

FRISCO, Texas – Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle), defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (knee) and offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (illness) will not practice this week or play in Monday night's home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said.

Armstrong and Watkins started against the Chargers last Sunday but were injured in the game. Nsekhe was treated for heat-related illness symptoms last week and was inactive against LA.

"It's an illness and there's a plan to bring him back," McCarthy said. "Just got to be smart. This is a long year."

Wide receiver Amari Cooper (bruised ribs) will be limited in Thursday's practice, McCarthy said. Safety Donovan Wilson is still dealing with a groin injury and is not expected to practice Thursday.

Defensive end Randy Gregory has returned from COVID-19 protocol this week, McCarthy said.

