McCarthy: Tyron Smith Will Practice Thursday

"I'm not exactly sure what's limited or where the threshold is for that," McCarthy said. "I just know based on the plan with trainers and coaches, the plan yesterday was for him to go through the individual segment of practice and we accomplished that."

If he's able to work through practice without problems, Smith's availability is obviously a big deal for a beleaguered Cowboys offensive line. Smith has missed the last two games with these stinger problems, and La'el Collins has been on injured reserve since the start of the season. The loss of both starting tackles has led to a lot of mixing and matching, compounded by the inexperience of replacements Brandon Knight and Terence Steele.

McCarthy said on Wednesday that Smith's return to the lineup would likely reduce the need for so many combinations. Though, if he is available this weekend, it would likely create a choice between Knight and Steele for the starting right tackle job.

It's too soon to speculate on Smith's own availability, so McCarthy wasn't ready to discuss that choice in depth. He said the coaching staff will likely work on different combinations with all three tackles as the week moves along.