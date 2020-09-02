Training Camp | 2020

McCarthy Updates DB Injuries & Sean Lee Status

Sep 02, 2020 at 03:00 PM
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – For the most part, the Cowboys have had fairly good luck with injuries during this shortened training camp.

Obviously, that doesn't mean they're fully healthy.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has been careful with his analysis of injuries during this three-week camp, but he did offer some insight into where things stand with various problem spots.

Most notable among those right now would be the secondary, where the Cowboys are without several key figures. The most recent of those would be Xavier Woods, who suffered a minor groin strain on Sunday night at AT&T Stadium. McCarthy wouldn't speculate on whether Woods will return to practice this week, but he offered some optimism that it isn't a long-term issue.

"Hopefully sooner than later," he said.

Something similar can be said for the pair of Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis. Awuzie tweaked his knee while making an interception in practice last week, while Lewis has been missing for slightly longer with an ankle injury.

"I'm hopeful to see Chido back sooner than later," McCarthy said. "Jourdan, I don't think we'll see him this week is the initial plan. But it's getting better. He's moving a lot better."

McCarthy did touch on a curious issue that's lasted for the duration of training camp – the absence of Sean Lee from practice. Lee has often worked on a lightened schedule, allowing him to ease into practice, so it's not exactly surprising to see him held out of team drills. At the same time, McCarthy was asked if he is at all concerned by Lee's lack of reps during these padded practices.

"I've been a Sean Lee fan since Upper St. Claire High School. I feel like I've got a pretty good evaluation on him," McCarthy said. "He's a very, very successful player here throughout his whole career in Dallas. He's fighting through a physical situation, but I think his credibility and what he means to our football team is very important."

