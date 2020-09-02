McCarthy Updates DB Injuries & Sean Lee Status

Something similar can be said for the pair of Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis. Awuzie tweaked his knee while making an interception in practice last week, while Lewis has been missing for slightly longer with an ankle injury.

"I'm hopeful to see Chido back sooner than later," McCarthy said. "Jourdan, I don't think we'll see him this week is the initial plan. But it's getting better. He's moving a lot better."

McCarthy did touch on a curious issue that's lasted for the duration of training camp – the absence of Sean Lee from practice. Lee has often worked on a lightened schedule, allowing him to ease into practice, so it's not exactly surprising to see him held out of team drills. At the same time, McCarthy was asked if he is at all concerned by Lee's lack of reps during these padded practices.