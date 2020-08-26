Training Camp | 2020

Presented by

McCoy Taught Gallimore To "Trust The Process"

Aug 26, 2020 at 11:30 AM
Auping_Jonny-HS20
Jonny Auping

Star Magazine Contributor

McCoy-Taught-Gallimore-To-“Trust-The-Process”-hero
Jeremiah Jhass/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas – In terms of bringing in NFL pedigree, the Cowboys' most significant offseason addition was clearly defensive tackle Gerald McCoy. He's a multiple Pro Bowl and All Pro player. You could argue that he was the NFL's best defensive tackle of the last decade. Most importantly, he joined the team as a sure starter for a defense that needs to produce results.

So it goes without saying that McCoy rupturing his quadriceps tendon and subsequently being released from the team was a huge blow to the Cowboys' plans for this season. 

But while Dallas won't get any production from McCoy, another thing future Hall of Famers can offer to a team is mentorship. According to rookie defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, McCoy still managed to provide him with plenty in their little time together.

"The amount he's helped me out in just a short amount of time, it was a great experience," Gallimore said. 

Gallimore was drafted in the third round out of Oklahoma, where years earlier McCoy was arguably the best defensive tackle in the program's history. The connection was there between the two before either stepped on the field.

"He really took me under his wing. He reminded me to trust the process and not overthink too much," Gallimore said.

The night Gallimore was drafted he told the media that he considered himself an "unfinished product." The plan seemed simple enough: develop that product at a reasonable pace through the mentorship of players like McCoy, who could start in the meantime. The Cowboys are surely willing to stick to that plan, but in the wake of McCoy's departure, it would certainly be nice if the younger Oklahoma product could accelerate his development. 

Still, Gallimore has a patient and self-aware mentality. He claims that McCoy and defensive line coach Jim Tomsula even have a word for him.

"They say I'm very conscientious," Gallimore says.

The rookie knows that he has to make sure he knows how to play in the NFL before he dominates it. 

"One thing I learned just being here, you definitely pay for the little mistakes," he said. "You can't get away with the stuff you get away with in college. I love the process. It's been fun so far. I'm enjoying it. I'm seeing where I can improve, but I also see the results of when I do stuff right. It's about being consistent."

While he may have lost an on-field mentor in McCoy, Gallimore still has a veteran defensive lineman to seek advice from. He says fellow-Canadian Tyrone Crawford has been "kind of treating him like a little brother." 

"Conscientious" may not be a word that draft experts use to break down prospects, but it sounds like Gallimore knows how to listen to the people who have been there before him, and he's setting a goal of being good before he can become great. 

"(I'm) looking forward to playing ball and getting a taste of the NFL and, as things continue, making my mark," he said.

Related Content

Xavier Woods Not Fazed By Earl Thomas Talk
news

Xavier Woods Not Fazed By Earl Thomas Talk

Once again, the Cowboys are surrounded by speculation about the safety position. But entering his fourth year with the team, Xavier Woods says he's no longer bothered by the chatter.
Camp Stars: Diggs Headlines Big Day For Rookies
news

Camp Stars: Diggs Headlines Big Day For Rookies

The Cowboys are in full swing for training camp practice. Tuesday's session inside Ford Center at The Star included a lot of team drills.
Practice Points: Several Cornerbacks Show Out
news

Practice Points: Several Cornerbacks Show Out

Tuesday was the Cowboys' third-straight day of practice, which means Wednesday is a day off. 
Updates: Impressions Of The Current Safeties?
news

Updates: Impressions Of The Current Safeties?

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' training camp.
Jerry Jones Not Closing Door on Thomas Situation
news

Jerry Jones Not Closing Door on Thomas Situation

Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones didn't exactly say his team is actively pursuing free agent safety Earl Thomas. 
Camp Stars: Big Day For Entire Tight End Position
news

Camp Stars: Big Day For Entire Tight End Position

The Cowboys were back on the field inside Ford Center once again on Monday as we begin another week of training camp practices.
Pollard Sharpening Mental Aspect Of His Game
news

Pollard Sharpening Mental Aspect Of His Game

From a physical standpoint, Tony Pollard says there isn't much of a difference this year. But mentally, the running back said he's "in a completely different state."
Connor Williams' Long Offseason Is Paying Off
news

Connor Williams' Long Offseason Is Paying Off

Given the year we're all presently going through, it's understandable if you forgot about Connor Williams.
Practice Points: Chido's Big Pick; More
news

Practice Points: Chido's Big Pick; More

The defense had some standout moments from a physical Monday morning practice. Read more for a full notebook from the practice field.
Poe Discusses D-Line's Potential, Anthem, More
news

Poe Discusses D-Line's Potential, Anthem, More

The veteran defensive tackle spoke to the Dallas-Fort Worth media for the first time since signing with the Cowboys.
Zuerlein Eager To Bounce Back After "Terrible" Year
news

Zuerlein Eager To Bounce Back After "Terrible" Year

He'll be the first to admit last year was "terrible." But Greg Zuerlein is also fully healthy again and is excited for the season, especially the Week 1 opponent.

Advertising