Micah: 'Extremely important' Cowboys heat up

"I was here [in Dallas] for a little bit," he said. " … Then I went back to Harrisburg [PA] to watch my son play some football. And that's always good."

It was a productive bye week for the Cowboys in several ways, not simply in their ability to get healthy, but also in seeing other top NFC teams suffer losses that helped Parsons and Co. gain ground for the start of the next segment of the season.

There are no longer any undefeated NFL teams, and both the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers own two losses apiece, while the Philadelphia Eagles are only one game ahead of the Cowboys in the NFC East.

Going on a run after the bye is paramount for Dallas. And that's exactly what Parsons expects to happen.

"It's extremely important, especially now that we're heading into November," he said. "This is when it really starts to pick up — the heat of the schedule, the strength of the schedule. It's important that we rally and really come together and face the injuries, and adversity that we faced early on."