Micah Parsons speaks on potential Dan Quinn exit

"That's like my OG, for real," Parsons said on Thursday. "He means a lot to me, not only because it's just about football. We were talking today…and I said, 'You're just such a great mentor.' I think he does a great job of finding ways for you to love the game and finding ways to go around the game."

The coaching rumors is not something that Parsons is deaf to, as he has seen his defensive coordinator's name get brought up in openings. For him, it's an opportunity to make potentially their last season together one to remember.

"It's the nature of the business," he said. "It could possibly be my last ride with Q, and if it is, we're gonna make sure it's a damn good one."

One thing that has always stood out to Parsons and the rest of his teammates about Quinn's coaching style is his friendly approach instead of the stereotypical hard approach that one would typically expect from a coach.

"It doesn't always have to be hard-nosed, 'I'm the coach,'" he said. "It's more of a friendship. We go through what I don't like, what I do like. He doesn't just treat me like a player, he treats me like a friend. He's always there when I need him and we're not afraid to have those hard conversations whether it's father to son or player to coach."

The postseason run ahead is one that the Cowboys feel confident about going into the Wild Card Round, and with the almost certain potential that this version of the Dallas Cowboys with all of its coaches and players in place will not be the same in 2024, Parsons is looking at making the most of it."