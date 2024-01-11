#GBvsDAL

Presented by

Micah Parsons speaks on potential Dan Quinn exit

Jan 11, 2024 at 04:30 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Micah-Parsons-speaks-on-potential-Dan-Quinn-exit-hero
AP Photo/Aaron M. Sprecher

FRISCO, Texas — Rumors were already swirling around Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as coaching openings started to trickle in at the end of the regular season, but that buzz turned to a deafening pitch when the Seattle Seahawks parted ways with Pete Carroll on Wednesday and Quinn's name was immediately brought up in reports as a strong candidate to return to Lumen Field.

Micah Parsons arrived in Dallas at the same time that Quinn did back in 2021 when Quinn became Mike McCarthy's new defensive coordinator and the pair along with the scouting department and front office used a first-round pick to grab Parsons out of Penn State.

Since then, Parsons and Quinn have grown close and each of their careers have found success with the Cowboys. Off the field, their connection has blossomed into something that Parsons will cherish whether Quinn is in Dallas for the future or not.

"That's like my OG, for real," Parsons said on Thursday. "He means a lot to me, not only because it's just about football. We were talking today…and I said, 'You're just such a great mentor.' I think he does a great job of finding ways for you to love the game and finding ways to go around the game."

The coaching rumors is not something that Parsons is deaf to, as he has seen his defensive coordinator's name get brought up in openings. For him, it's an opportunity to make potentially their last season together one to remember.

"It's the nature of the business," he said. "It could possibly be my last ride with Q, and if it is, we're gonna make sure it's a damn good one."

One thing that has always stood out to Parsons and the rest of his teammates about Quinn's coaching style is his friendly approach instead of the stereotypical hard approach that one would typically expect from a coach.

"It doesn't always have to be hard-nosed, 'I'm the coach,'" he said. "It's more of a friendship. We go through what I don't like, what I do like. He doesn't just treat me like a player, he treats me like a friend. He's always there when I need him and we're not afraid to have those hard conversations whether it's father to son or player to coach."

The postseason run ahead is one that the Cowboys feel confident about going into the Wild Card Round, and with the almost certain potential that this version of the Dallas Cowboys with all of its coaches and players in place will not be the same in 2024, Parsons is looking at making the most of it."

"Hopefully, it's phenomenal," he said. "Not even hopefully. I'm gonna be phenomenal. I'm not gonna let y'all think that. I'm gonna be phenomenal, f—--- phenomenal."

Related Content

news

Challenges await against Aaron Jones, Packers run game

Packers running back Aaron Jones enters Sunday off a three-game stretch that saw him lead the NFL with 358 yards. Can the improved Dallas run defense stop a weapon that has plagued them in the past?
news

Dak has daily method for push toward Super Bowl

When the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott take the field to battle the Green Bay Packers, and it'll be the next step in a mission the QB started long ago, with daily reminders.
news

Updates: Martin 'feels a lot better' for playoffs

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Vote for Dak Prescott for FedEx Air Player of the Year

Dak Prescott has been nominated for the FedEx Air Player of the Year Award along with Brock Purdy and Tua Tagovailoa.
news

Rank'Em: Cowboys' top-10 wild-card games

Given their memorable playoff past, perhaps one day this upcoming battle will be added to this particular list, but for now, here are the 10 greatest wild-card games in Cowboys history.
news

Aubrey named Special Teams Player of the Month

For the second time this year, kicker Brandon Aubrey has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for his performance in December and January.
news

Science Lab: Poetic justice awaits Cowboys, Packers

Welcome to "The Science Lab", a place where football facts and in-depth analysis always triumph over feelings.
news

Mick Shots: A unique way creating brotherhood

The Cowboys offense has found a unique way to help form a brotherhood this season. Plus, Dak Prescott and his receivers being on the same page, DaRon Bland's nice recognition, wondering about head coaching positions and more.
news

Lewis, Dono back to form at perfect time for Cowboys 

It was a tough start to the 2023 season for Jourdan Lewis and Donovan Wilson, as they returned from injury, but they're now on fire and the Dallas Cowboys defense is primed.
news

X Factors: Difference-makers for Cowboys-Packers

These 10 players should make a big impact in Sunday's game between the Cowboys and Packers.
news

Stephon Gilmore remains confident he will play on Sunday

Stephon Gilmore was held out of practice on Wednesday to rehab his injured shoulder, but he remains confident that he will be on the field against the Packers on Sunday.
Advertising