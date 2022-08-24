Micah Parsons to Join "First Take" at The Star

FRISCO, Texas - Things are going to get very interesting in the Cowboys return to The Star in Frisco this week. The team will play host to "First Take", ESPN's flagship debate show that features Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim, at The Ford Center on Thursday, Aug. 25, and you can now count Micah Parsons in as one of several high-profile guests slated to join the set.

Parsons, a First-Team All-Pro linebacker entering his second NFL season on the heels of an explosive debut in 2021, is the latest addition to a list that includes Hall of Fame owner and general manager Jerry Jones, Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin, former All-Pro receiver Dez Bryant and more - including the world-famous Cowboys cheerleaders.

The show will be televised live from the Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET (9 a.m.-11 a.m. CT) and in front of a live audience of Cowboys fans and media, with doors opening for entry at 7:30 a.m. CT.

"I'm sure Cowboys Nation is going to smother Stephen A. in some Texas-sized hospitality," said Jones via official press release. "We can't wait to show him how to kick off the 2022 Season - Cowboys style! He will see what The Star is all about. This is going to be about as much fun as he has had in a long, long while."

For his part, Smith sounds prepared.

"Howdy! How do you do! Normally, I wouldn't think of coming to Dallas this time of year," said Smith. "It's probably too damn hot – and the Cowboys don't lose games that matter in August.

"However, my presence has been requested, so who am I to deny the people of what they want. I have just one favor to ask: can all those folks who were crying on national television when last seen please show up? Haaaaaaaaaaa! See ya on Aug. 25th."