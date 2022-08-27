Instant Review: Writers React To Seahawks Game

ARLINGTON, Texas – The 2022 preseason is finally in the books. Even playing three games, it wasn't always easy to watch, especially since the most of the starters never played a snap.

But the Cowboys wrapped up the exhibition schedule with a 27-26 win over the Seahawks at AT&T Stadium.

What did we learn at all? Here's what the DallasCowboys.com staff writers had to say about the final preseason game of the year.

Patrik Walker: The battle at safety was made that much more dynamic by Israel Mukuamu's dominance over the Chargers last week, but he might've punched his ticket to the final roster by showing what he did in L.A. wasn't a fluke — grabbing his second interception in as many games while Nahshon Wright grabbed a much-needed INT of his own and impressive rookie Markquese Bell getting in on that action as well. The question now is how many DBs the Cowboys are willing to carry (hi, DaRon Bland), but that's a good problem to have, and count on Kelvin Joseph's concussion to be a talking point there. The issue on the offensive line is anything but positive with Josh Ball again struggling and, now, Isaac Alarcon as well, the latter starting at guard against Seattle with Connor McGovern trying his hand at center, but Alarcon was uneven after being moved back to guard and may now be nursing a foot injury, so there's much for the Cowboys to figure out in the absence of Tyron Smith – though Matt Waletzko flashed in his preseason debut. The decision at QB2 is also unsettled because Will Grier tossed two touchdowns on Friday, but it remains to be seen if he did enough to uproot Cooper Rush.

Rob Phillips: The Cowboys still have some tough decisions at certain positions. Quarterback Will Grier did well with his largest workload of the preseason. He settled in after the first couple of series, which featured some breakdowns in pass protection. Could the Cowboys keep both Grier and Cooper Rush like they did last year? Might depend on if they want to go heavier at other spots such as running back. Rookie Malik Davis continued to run decisively and effectively. Safeties Israel Mukuamu and Markquese Bell probably had earned roster spots already but again showed versatility in coverage. Josh Ball and Matt Waletzko got a lot of reps tonight, but left tackle is still a major question mark while Tyron Smith (hamstring) is out. Perhaps Tyler Smith will enter that discussion when he returns from a minor ankle injury.