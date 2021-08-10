Michael Gallup Embracing New Reps In The Slot

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has moved Gallup and second-year wideout CeeDee Lamb to different spots in camp with the idea of creating favorable matchups. Lamb, primarily the slot receiver in his rookie season, has taken more outside reps with Amari Cooper (ankle) currently on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

Gallup, who has never really played the slot in his career, is also taking reps inside, where "the game comes a little bit faster," he said.

"The route tree is a whole lot different," he said. "You can get the ball a whole lot quicker. Definitely makes for bigger plays if you have a little in-and-out route for 4 yards, you can turn it into 15 or anything like that. Just being able to make plays a whole lot quicker."

Head coach Mike McCarthy has always valued versatility at the wide receiver position, asking players to know all three positions. He believes the expanded role will help Gallup, who already has one 1,000-yard receiving season on his

résumé.