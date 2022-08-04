Mick Shots: A Return To Real Man's Football

OXNARD, Calif. – Yes, it's the real "Return to Football" for the Cowboys out here at training camp.

Why, for the first time this camp the pads came on for two straight days this week before what head coach Mike McCarthy calls a "mock game" practice on Wednesday, more of a walk-through workout with absolutely no pads before two more padded practices on Thursday and Friday.

Real man's football these padded practice are, short of putting the guy with the ball on the ground. Just thudding them up if you know the definition of a thud.

"I want it cranked up," McCarthy said prior to Monday's padded workout. "I want the fur flying. I want the juice.''

Unfortunately, with fur flying and juice flowing comes injuries, and the Cowboys quickly found that out on Monday and then again on Tuesday.

Once again confirming what my camp roomie has taught me over the years, Brad Sham often saying, "We come to training camp to find out who is going to get hurt." Never fails. And we didn't have to wait long for disconcerting _shots_ to fall. Keep up, we're going quick here.

Raise The Barr: The Cowboys quickly recognized the lack of depth at the linebacker position, agreeing to terms with ninth-year veteran Anthony Barr, a former first-round draft choice of the Minnesota Vikings in 2014. Here was the worry. If the Cowboys were to play a 4-3 base defense with three linebackers, that would entail Leighton Vander Esch in the middle, Micah Parsons at one outside spot and … and … who? Could have been Jabril Cox, returning from the torn ACL as a rookie last year. Sobering might have been Cox missing practice Tuesday and Wednesday's walk-through with expected knee soreness, though also expected to return soon. In early July the Cowboys had shown interest in Barr. Somewhat concerning is Barr having played only 13 games the past two seasons, just two in 2020 after tearing a pectoral muscle and six in 2021 dealing with a knee and hamstring. Also troubling is the Vikings having restructured the five-year, $67.5 million package, including $33 million guaranteed, he signed in 2019. And to do that, clearing cap space by reducing his 2021 base salary, they allowed Barr to void the final two years of his contract. Doing that now is costing the Vikings $9.89 million in dead money this year. The Cowboys should have inside insight into Barr, current senior defensive assistant in charge of linebackers George Edwards the Vikings defensive coordinator the first six seasons (2014-19) of Barr's career. Also, the Cowboys could gain crystal clear insight into Barr's ability by talking to former 13-year Cowboys assistant Mike Zimmer (1994-2006), Barr's head coach his entire career.

Billion Dollar Business: Sportico has ranked the Cowboys the most valuable franchise in all of sports, coming in at $7.64 billion, an estimate that includes team worth, stadium worth owner worth and any real estate or business investments. The Rams came in second among NFL teams at $5.9 billion with New England third at $5.8 billion. Said Stephen Jones of Sportico's rankings, "Sports may not be for everybody, but for those who do love it, it is real fertile ground. Whether it's a Legends platform, a real estate platform, a technology platform, we've seen that you can use the Star, the Cowboys and sports to really enhance business."

And the last word this week goes to defensive coordinator Dan Quinn when asked why he decided to return to the Cowboys after having head coach interviews following the great coaching job he did in 2021, turning around what had been an awful Cowboys defense in 2020 and pointing out Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently said he did take care of him financially.

"The first rule of fight club is to never talk about fight club," Quinn began, diffusing the financial part of the question. "Unless my Jersey roots have changed, you don't talk about contracts.

"But honestly, I'm having a blast here, I really am. I'm enjoying the whole process of what we're doing. I just want to provide value to Mike first and to the defense. Every once in a while you find where your feet are and you're in a good space and you feel it, and that's really how I felt here."