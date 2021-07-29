Mick Shots: Always Something At Training Camp

OXNARD, Calif. – Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore inadvertently hit the nail right on this head Tuesday when he said this about the pads coming on Wednesday:

"That's when the real training camp starts. … You guys will see the real show go on."

Sure enough, the pads came on, and as usually takes place in training camp, there is always something. And there was out here at the River Ridge Sports Complex.

It was Dak, Dak Prescott, you know.

Not his ankle, not the one suffering a dislocation and compound fracture on Oct. 11 of last year, costing him the final 11 games of a 2020 season quickly spiraling out of control.

Nope, it was initially thought to be his arm. The right one.

Initially thought to be just sore.

But hey, after last year, after the Cowboys signing him to a four-year, $160 million contract back in March, things will stop down at camp when seeing No. 4 in his red jersey trotting up the walkway and into the locker room when the team is only in Period 7, right at the start of the next "team" session. Then following a tad later is Cowboys head trainer Jim Maurer, who previously was seen working under Prescott's right shoulder pad.

Now that will cause a commotion.

But then when Dak's interview sessions with the TV stations covering camp got delayed from 2 p.m. to 2:30 and then to 6:15 out here on Pacific time, something seemed fishy. And at 4:09 p.m., the Cowboys sent out a release stating out of an abundance of caution Dak underwent an MRI, revealing Prescott instead had suffered a muscle strain in his right shoulder, stating he will be treated and further evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

"I felt some soreness when making certain throws today, and I really just decided not to push things too far," Prescott said in a statement sent out with the release. "Better to be cautious and smart about it. I don't see this as any kind of serious setback. We'll treat it on a daily basis, and I'll be fine."

Depending on the severity of the strain, Prescott would have five weeks between now and the week leading up to the Cowboys' Thursday, Sept. 9, season opener against Tampa Bay. Plus, he is unlikely to play in the first preseason game, Aug. 5 in the Hall of Fame Game, and who knows, maybe no more than a quarter at most in the second one in Arizona.

Now, quarterbacks suffering soreness in their throwing arm/shoulder is not unusual early in camp when their throwing reps ramp up. But again, when it's Dak, and after last season, not the greatest of _shots_ to start things off with.

No Fly Zone: The Cowboys much-maligned defense of last year, one struggling to pick anything (10 interceptions, tied for fifth fewest in the league), suddenly came to life during practices these past two days. Had five interceptions during the various drills on Tuesday and then another four by my count on Wednesday, those belonging to Micah Parsons, Israel Mukuamu, Darian Thompson and Anthony Brown. Maybe rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph knew what he was talking about when saying after Tuesday's practice, "We gonna fly around; no fly zone. We gonna call it 'airplane mode.' So when you drop this interview tell 'em, Kelvin Joseph says, 'Airplane mode.'" Consider it done.

Today's last word goes to Cowboys' fourth-year tight end Dalton Schultz when asked if he's a more confident player after last year's performance taking over for starter Blake Jarwin, who went down with a torn ACL 25 snaps into the first game of the season.

"A lot more (confident)," Schultz said. "Last year I thought I could do it, and this year I know I can do it."