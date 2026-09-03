Mick Shots: Filling this major void just in time

FRISCO, Texas – This doesn't happen very often, and not trying to be arrogant or anything, but this question was posed to me on Tuesday, creating a pregnant pause:

What holes do the Cowboys still have to fill?

The silence was meaningful. Had to think. So what, what is it?

Well, to me this is the one having been most worrisome all training camp long, and at least the Cowboys took a stab at solving the issue on Sunday.

Backup swing offensive tackle would be my answer.

Far too many times in the past have witness a void at this highly valuable position hold the offense hostage, the inability to find a quality, somewhat veteran offensive tackle to step in at either right tackle or left tackle on the game day roster in case of injury or in case of a short-term injury at either of those two positions.

Sorry, Chaz Green, but your name comes to mind during that atrocious performance during the 2017 season in Atlanta and received somewhat of a reminder last year when the Cowboys relied on Nate Thomas playing in an actual football game for the first time in two years and the Cowboys eventually making the move they really didn't want to make, moving All-Pro left guard Tyler Smith out to left tackle to replace Thomas who had been replacing injured starter Tyler Guyton.

Yep, the Cowboys made the trade for fourth-year offensive tackle Broderick Jones, sending third and sixth round draft choices to Pittsburgh for Jones and a seventh rounder, the Steelers 2023 first-round draft choice (14th overall) out of Georgia having started 38 of 45 games played the past three years, 27 at right tackle and 11 at left tackle.

Now the Cowboys have portrayed this move as Jones being acquired to challenge starting right tackle Terence Steele for the starting job. But with only one more padded practice remaining next week to mount a viable challenge before the Sept. 13 season opener at the Giants, seems at the least Jones will initially become the backup swing tackle.

Then this occurred to me. If Jones should become the starting right tackle, why who becomes the backup swing tackle since Steele in no way is capable of playing left tackle in a pinch. Well, the Cowboys somewhat backed up that dilemma by signing fourth-year offensive lineman Wayna Morris to the practice squad. Morris has started 11 of 35 games played at left tackle (2024) and four at right tackle over the 2023-25 seasons. If nothing else, at least he has played in the NFL.

As for Pittsburgh willing to trade their former first round draft choice, the Steelers since that draft have selected two more first round tackles, including Max Iheanachor in 2026, doing so somewhat as insurance if Jones didn't successfully recover from his 2025 season-ending neck injury requiring the fusion surgery of two vertebrae.

What the Cowboys dearly hope they do not have to do if starting left tackle Tyler Guton suffers an injury is move Smith to left tackle, though if so, have enough candidates to take over at left guard, including T.J. Bass, Nick Leverett or Morris, but coaches will tell you they don't like making two moves to solve one.

But at least if coming down to my perceived "hole" needing some consideration, they now have an, uh, workable "shot" at an experienced alternative if nothing else.

Cup Of Joe: Look, for those bewildered by the Cowboys releasing Joe Milton and handing the backup QB job to Sam Howell, this had nothing to do with Milton's arm strength or his athletic ability or future development. Had to do with his evaluated ability to run this offense, the entire offense against NFL starting quality defenses. Just didn't trust him because of the third-year QB's lack of experience. Now head coach Brian Schottenheimer pulled no punches when asked if Milton clears waivers would you be willing to sign him to the practice squad. "Absolutely," was Schottenheimer's immediate response. Well, this must have been sobering to young Milton when clearing waivers on Tuesday, meaning not even one of the other 31 NFL teams put in a claim. So Milton wisely has decided to rejoin the Cowboys, agreeing to sign up for the final practice squad opening the Cowboys were holding for either him or a quarterback to be signed later, his best chance to continue his development where everybody knows his name.

Look, for those bewildered by the Cowboys releasing Joe Milton and handing the backup QB job to Sam Howell, this had nothing to do with Milton's arm strength or his athletic ability or future development. Had to do with his evaluated ability to run this offense, the entire offense against NFL starting quality defenses. Just didn't trust him because of the third-year QB's lack of experience. Now head coach Brian Schottenheimer pulled no punches when asked if Milton clears waivers would you be willing to sign him to the practice squad. "Absolutely," was Schottenheimer's immediate response. Well, this must have been sobering to young Milton when clearing waivers on Tuesday, meaning not even one of the other 31 NFL teams put in a claim. So Milton wisely has decided to rejoin the Cowboys, agreeing to sign up for the final practice squad opening the Cowboys were holding for either him or a quarterback to be signed later, his best chance to continue his development where everybody knows his name. Singing The Blues: Sure was misleading when the Cowboys didn't suit up second-year running back Jaydon Blue for the final preseason game, giving off the impression they were preserving his health for a spot on the 53-man roster. Couldn't have been more wrong, and this one had little to do with his ability to run the football, having gained 75 yards on 15 carries in the second preseason game against Arizona. Once again, had more to do with his immaturity that equally sidetracked his rookie season, along with the inability to find traction on special teams. Even though Malik Davis consistently outperformed Blue all training camp for the backup job to Javonte Williams, there still was room on the roster for a third RB. Instead, Blue was released, and even with his 4.28 speed, was not even retained on the practice squad, where he now resides in Philadelphia. Speaks volumes to me of what he wasn't inside the locker room.

Sure was misleading when the Cowboys didn't suit up second-year running back Jaydon Blue for the final preseason game, giving off the impression they were preserving his health for a spot on the 53-man roster. Couldn't have been more wrong, and this one had little to do with his ability to run the football, having gained 75 yards on 15 carries in the second preseason game against Arizona. Once again, had more to do with his immaturity that equally sidetracked his rookie season, along with the inability to find traction on special teams. Even though Malik Davis consistently outperformed Blue all training camp for the backup job to Javonte Williams, there still was room on the roster for a third RB. Instead, Blue was released, and even with his 4.28 speed, was not even retained on the practice squad, where he now resides in Philadelphia. Speaks volumes to me of what he wasn't inside the locker room. Sam, Not The Man: The Cowboys hung on to 2022 second-round draft choice as long as they could before releasing him on the cuts to 53, the Browns eventually signing him to the practice squad. Williams was a nice developmental guy out of Ole Miss as a proven pass rusher, and just when they were counting on him to flourish after two seasons, he suffered a torn ACL during the 2024 training camp. Then 2025 wasn't what the Cowboys were hoping for after his return and only signed him to a one-year deal for 2026 and now will eat some of the $2 million guaranteed. Sam just never got the hang of setting the edge in the run game and too inconsistent as an edge rusher.

The Cowboys hung on to 2022 second-round draft choice as long as they could before releasing him on the cuts to 53, the Browns eventually signing him to the practice squad. Williams was a nice developmental guy out of Ole Miss as a proven pass rusher, and just when they were counting on him to flourish after two seasons, he suffered a torn ACL during the 2024 training camp. Then 2025 wasn't what the Cowboys were hoping for after his return and only signed him to a one-year deal for 2026 and now will eat some of the $2 million guaranteed. Sam just never got the hang of setting the edge in the run game and too inconsistent as an edge rusher. Special Considerations: The Cowboys seem to be making special teams a roster priority this year, making sure of not only retaining backup safety Markquese Bell, a special teams ace, but also retaining the rights to Marist Liufau even though the third-year Edge/LB fractured his forearm in the final preseason game. They valued his special teams contributions enough to spend one of the two available IR-Return designations on him (CB Devein Moore the other), where he must spend a minimum of four weeks. With surgery this week and normal fractured bone recovery time taking at least six weeks, Liufau might be able to at least resume practicing early October. Feel if not for the injury Liufau would have been on the 53-man roster, and likely that vacated spot instead going to outside linebacker Tyrus Wheat, another valued special teams contributor.

The Cowboys seem to be making special teams a roster priority this year, making sure of not only retaining backup safety Markquese Bell, a special teams ace, but also retaining the rights to Marist Liufau even though the third-year Edge/LB fractured his forearm in the final preseason game. They valued his special teams contributions enough to spend one of the two available IR-Return designations on him (CB Devein Moore the other), where he must spend a minimum of four weeks. With surgery this week and normal fractured bone recovery time taking at least six weeks, Liufau might be able to at least resume practicing early October. Feel if not for the injury Liufau would have been on the 53-man roster, and likely that vacated spot instead going to outside linebacker Tyrus Wheat, another valued special teams contributor. Leftovers: Schottenheimer had the boys practicing these past two days at 8 a.m., this way they could practice outside on the grass but also avoid the 100-degree afternoons here . . . Earning a spot on the practice squad is second year running back Israel Abanikanda, his presence on the 16-member unit another example of the disenchantment with Blue . . . That the Cowboys are placing Moore on IR-Return, they have retained the rights to all seven 2026 draft choices, five on the 53-man roster (Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence, Jaishawn Barham, Drew Shelton and LT Overton), with seventh-round receiver Anthony Smith signed to the practice squad . . . The Cowboys did have two released players claimed on waivers, a sign of 90-man roster strength, the Dolphins claiming safety DB Julius Wood and the Vikings claiming versatile OL Trevor Keegan, two players the Cowboys would have placed on the practice squad had they cleared . . . Also being signed to practice squads besides Williams and Blue were CB Zion Childress (Carolina) and CB Trikweze Bridges (Cincinnati) . . . As for former players landing on practice squads, they are CB Trevon Diggs (Seattle), S Juanyeh Thomas (Pittsburgh), DT Mazi Smith (Miami) and LB Buddy Johnson (Chicago), along with the Bears signing last year's starting linebacker Jack Sanborn and the Lions placing LB Damone Clark on season-ending IR.

Now for this week's last word, beginning to realize when "Q" speaks, better listen, even more so, better have your recording device running, because this guy speaks real and makes perfect sense, as he did Wednesday morning after practice when asked about if this year's competition in practice during training camp leading into next week's Game 1 preparation has been more intense then might have expected.

"For sure, for sure, man," DT Quinnen Williams begins. "The last time I kind of felt this was when I was at 'Bama when it came down to you going against first rounders from across from you, man, from here in the NFL All-Pros everywhere, getting a chance to go against one of the best offenses in the leagues and one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Got one of the best offensive lines in the league.

"So, using them as a helping tool, especially as a defense to get better every single day, the urgency level from a defensive standpoint, too, to get better every single day. So, it's been well needed, it's been fun, it's definitely been a battle."