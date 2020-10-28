Mick Shots: Nothing Is Free About Free Agency

FRISCO, Texas – Well, well, beware the free agent.

Folks sure grow tired of me pointing this out during free agency: There is a reason a guy is a free agent. Someone didn't want him.

Sure, I get it, not 100-percent true. There are exceptions. Sometimes salary cap rules, although if the guy is good enough and plays a pivotal position, teams don't allow that guy to hit free agency.

My point has always been don't get seduced by a guy's name. Might not be as good as he once was.

So if you are scoring the Cowboys' 2020 free-agent class at home, here is what you got:

Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix. Didn't make the team. Dead money: $2.25 million.

Defensive end Everson Griffen. Traded. Dead money: $2.54 million.

Defensive tackle Dontari Poe. Cut. Dead money: $2.25 million.

Cornerback Daryl Worley. Cut. Dead money: $2.25 million.

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy. Released injured. Dead money $1.1 million.

Cornerback Brandon Carr. Released. Dead Money: $259,000.

Offensive tackle Cam Erving. Likely starting at left tackle again. Jury still out on him, injuries and illnesses getting in his way.

Offensive lineman Jordan Mills. An eighth-year veteran, but still on the practice squad.

Cornerback Maurice Canady. Opted out.

Quarterback Andy Dalton. In concussion protocol. Jury still out, but at least there is encouraging hope for the backup QB.

Kicker Greg Zuerlein. Team's leading scorer with 44 points. Has made 10 of 12 field-goal attempts (both misses from 50-plus yards) and 14 of 16 on extra points. Maybe the best of a poor harvest.

Get my drift? To me, free agency is not a panacea to rebuilding your team. Specially guys on one- or two-years deals, a sign those types of guys are mere band-aids. They have no sweat-equity involved.

There, took my opening shot.

Why Griffen? Seven games into a season, to me, just seemed to be an independent contractor. Just hunting sacks. Not very interested in setting the run-defense-edge at defensive end. A liability against the run. Not sure if he had an inkling, but Sunday against Washington was his most extensive and best performance. Played 56.5 percent of the snaps, his most in the past five games. Recorded four tackles, one sack ( 2.5 in seven games) and two QB pressures. But the Cowboys figured he would be just a one-and-done, nothing to sink their teeth into, and thus a progress-stopper. More snaps now for Randy Gregory and Bradlee Anae. Aldon Smith, too.

That is, and no surprise, in NFL run defense after seven games, the Cowboys giving up 178.3 yards a game, ranking 32nd. How bad is that? Well, the most yards per game the Cowboys have ever given up in a single year is 172.4 in their inaugural 1960 season. The only two previous times the Cowboys have finished dead last in rushing defense came in 1960 and then in 1963, 14th in a 14-team NFL. Yep, that bad. Obvious Man: McCarthy thought he might be getting punked Wednesday during his conference call when asked, "Is it harder to prepare a game plan for a young guy like Ben DiNucci than it is for a Dalton or Dak?" First laughter, then "Is it harder?" McCarthy said chuckling still. "Was I not supposed to laugh at that? That's kind of hard to tell with your mask on. I didn't know if you were serious." Heck, I could have answered that one. Well, yeah, it's harder for a rookie, seventh-round pick with no offseason to speak of, limited training camp, no preseason snaps and stepping into his first practice Wednesday with the Cowboys first-team offense.

And the last word goes to McCarthy when talking about one of the problems the Cowboys are having defensively, seemingly having a problem diagnosing what's happening right in front of them.

"Everything we do on defense is about our eyes," McCarthy says. "Everything I've ever done on offense was to challenge a defender if I felt he had bad eyes."