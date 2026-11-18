FRISCO, Texas – Why, a month short of 51 years ago, when the Cowboys originated the very first Hail Mary in the football lexicon – with 32 seconds to play, Roger Staubach threw a 50-yard pass to Drew Pearson for the winning touchdown in that 1975 divisional round playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings at Metropolitan Stadium for the 17-14 victory – the Cowboys threw another Hail Mary of a different kind on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026.

This one is not to save a game but is intent on saving a season and is not even on the playing field. Nope, this one is on the coaching staff, Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer deciding something – anything – had to be done if there is any chance of fixing what ails them on defense.

We're talking neophyte defensive coordinator and play caller Christian Parker tossing the play-calling duties to senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine. The 60-year-old veteran NFL defensive coach, in this his 26th season coaching in the NFL, 10 of those as a defensive coordinator (eight) or head coach (two) calling plays, is receiving this mission some might label impossible.

Some might think this, too, is a prayer, the Cowboys at 4-6 with now just seven games remaining and big plays exploding all around this defense, at wits' end to turn the season around and must in a Dallas minute to extend playoff aspirations.

Some might also think this is a brutal demotion to CP, injuries, inexperienced defensive personnel and poor execution the reasons for this defense failing to hold an opponent to no more than 20 points in 17 consecutive games, seven of those a carryover from the 2025 season when achieved only once in the first 10 games of that season.

But hell, this is a results-oriented league, and there is no guarantee this will resolve these defensive deficiencies. Yet they have little to lose.

Let's let these defensive numbers do the talking.

• The Cowboys rank 32nd in total defense, on pace to give up the most total yards in franchise history.

• The Cowboys rank 32nd in run defense, on pace for the second most single-season rushing yards in franchise history, and right now just a smidge behind the record most.

• The Cowboys have given up 282 points in 10 games, ranking 30th in the NFL and on pace to give up the second most points in franchise history.

• And the crowning blow was delivered in Sunday's 46-40 loss to San Francisco, only the second time in franchise history when scoring at least 40 points in a game 72 times and losing. The other came in 2013, losing 51-48 to Denver, and of course last year tying just once, 40-40 to Green Bay in overtime.

That's how poorly this defense has performed after 10 games this season. Now this all does not fall on Parker's lap. There have been numerous injuries, especially in the secondary. There have been personnel deficiencies, at times maybe trying to place a round peg in a square hole.

But they seemingly are at a loss to eliminate those explosive plays, currently 48 of those for 20-plus yards totaling 1,534 yards of the 3,938 already given up. And think about this sobering stat: They have been hit for five 50-plus-yard pass plays and four 50-plus-yard run plays.

So with Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer leading the way, but certainly in collaboration with owner Jerry Jones and co-owner and COO Stephen Jones, the team made this decision now with only two more practices left in advance of Sunday's noon start at AT&T against the 1-8 Tennessee Titans. A desperate move, maybe. But the status quo has continued to fail.

And here is the maddening part of the 4-6 start to the season. Of the six losses, five of those have been by one score. Two of those, though, being eight to the Giants in the season opener and eight to Tampa Bay when scoring just 16 points. But in five of the 10 games the Cowboys gave up at least 28, the only win when doing so was 34-30 at Houston.

Now here is the other side of that pancake (Bill Parcells-ism). The Cowboys still value Parker and did not want to send him on his way. They believe in his future as a defensive coordinator. Not only do Schottenheimer and the Cowboys front office still value him as a defensive coordinator, and this might be just a this-season move, they want to keep him involved.

Got to credit long-time Cowboys reporter Todd Archer, now with ESPN.com, with this analogy of the move. He likened Parker's play-calling benching to that of a team benching a young quarterback, giving him an opportunity to sit back and watch things from a different angle when not under fire. Thinking Carolina 2023 first-round draft choice Bryce Young in his 2024 season, sitting back watching four games before returning to the starting lineup. And think about 2017 first-round draft choice Patrick Mahomes sitting back observing the first 15 games of his rookie season until starting the 16th. And the rest is history.

So who knows, but this iteration of a Cowboys Hail Mary needs to be "full of grace."



• Sack 'Em Up: The Cowboys defense began the season bagging four sacks in the first five games. But in the next five, the Cowboys nailed quarterbacks 17 times, which included five-sack games against Arizona and San Francisco. Go figure, both losses. Coincidence or not, the Cowboys have been much more aggressive in these past five, blitzing more often. Pettine arrived here with the Cowboys on Oct. 12, and for the past five games, the Cowboys have gone 2-3, same as the first five. Also, those five sacks in back-to-back home games (Arizona and San Fran) is a first since Weeks 13-16 in 2008.

• Downs With Christian: Several players reacted to Parker losing his play-calling responsibilities, but this was a thoughtful response from Cowboys first-round draft choice Caleb Downs, repeatedly seen on the practice field during individual drills getting some one-on-one tutoring from his DC. "Honestly, hurt my heart," Downs said. "But he's still our DC, he's still somebody that we're playing for in the building and somebody that we love. He's still in the building, still in the meetings, still talk to him every day. Going to go talk to him after we're done today. Still one of the people that we're looking to have around, looking to play for, one of our sources of motivation. … He's the DC that drafted me."

• Lending Hands: Pettine is well aware injuries still are bugging the Cowboys, seven players listed as DNP on Wednesday with only one of those, Von Miller, listed for veteran rest. Defensive players still not practicing are DaRon Bland (ankle, likely out several weeks); P.J. Locke (two concussions in two games, probably out another week); and Donovan Ezeiruaku (ankle, questionable for this game). Good sign from those missing on Sunday was Juanyeh Thomas practicing, and Jalen Thompson (IR-return) practiced for the first time on a limited basis since suffering a crushing hamstring injury during the Baltimore game.

• Tackle This: Much has been made of the Cowboys' shoddy tackling of late. Well, for at least the second consecutive week during practice individual drills, the Cowboys' defensive skill players were working hard on tackling drills, laying out to take down blocking dummies. The problem, though, is those dummies can't sidestep anyone.

• Minor Details: The Cowboys welcomed the practice sights of George Pickens, Joey Porter and Alijah Clark, and at least Ezeiruaku was working on the resistance cords … That Pickens had three receiving touchdowns and 145 yards receiving is a first for the Cowboys since Amari Cooper in 2018 against the Eagles, when he had 10 catches for 217 yards and the third TD the overtime winner … Big of Miller to take full responsibility for, as he said, "not scratching" Christian McCaffrey on that 66-yard Purdy touchdown pass that saw him trailing from behind, and assuming "scratching" meant bumping him at the line of scrimmage on the zero blitz, which left him assigned to the 49ers running back … And will everyone give Dak Prescott a hand, that five TD game against the Niners upping his 2026 total to 21 touchdown passes. That's the third most in the NFL after 10 games, and the most after the first 10 games of a season in this the 11th of his career … Former Cowboys assistants coming to town with the Titans are special teams coordinator John Fassel (also now assistant head coach), Dave Borganzi (linebackers), Rayna Steward (assistant special teams), Aaron Whitecotton (defensive line, run game coordinator), and oh, by the way, also running back Tony Pollard (628 yards, 6 TDS, 1 receiving).



And for this week's last word, let's go to owner Jerry Jones, who on his 105.3 The Fan radio segment, and prior to the decision being announced to relieve Parker of defensive play-call duties, had this to say when asked about evaluating if the defensive problems are player-related or coaching-related.

"Well, just by the nature of it, it's hard to separate those. But you have such a coordinated effort between, if you will, technique and then, if you will, scheme and the talents of the players," Jerry said. "So you have to take a good look at the mesh of all of it. You can't just go one or the other. Now it can be glaring, and sometimes it is glaring. Maybe it's glaring this time, but you've got to put it all in the same valuation and ask if you're doing the kinds of things with the player with his skills that he's capable of or does better.

"And then you've got to ask the ultimate question: Do you look at an adjustment in the scheme? By the way, this is something that goes on every week with all teams, and this is a very sensitive time for us as it should be, but I think you look at the whole picture."