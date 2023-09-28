Mick Shots: Stopping the run rears its ugly head

FRISCO, Texas – This is the shame of it all.

Just when you thought it was OK to emerge from the dark room to shout, by golly, these Cowboys have solved their inability to stop the run after the first two games of the season, yep, that Achilles heel of last year's defense, the boogie man appears once again.

Cardinals run for 222 yards.

Another one of those mobile quarterbacks goes for 55 yards, and as if right on cue, 44 of those yards on the second darn play of this past Sunday's game.

And as if that weren't enough damage, a wide receiver lining up in the backfield rifles right through the defense untouched for a 45-yard touchdown jaunt.

Why, in this game, just five plays – five now – a total 157 yards rushing, an average of 31 a carry.

Problem not extinguished?

We'll see.

And now who should come snooping around, maybe even sniffing, but the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick, noted for exposing opponents' weaknesses. Along with big-headed running back Ezekiel Elliott, certainly motivated to have the last laugh at the expense of the team releasing him after seven years of service to save salary cap bucks.

"Coach (Joe) Whitt said this was an anomaly," safety Jayron Kearse points out of the run defense severely leaking in the 28-16 loss Sunday to the previously winless Arizona Cardinals.

"The positives of failure is that you always learn," position-less Micah Parsons says. "I don't want to take a double-L. You never want to lose and not learn. … Last week just wasn't perfect."

No, it wasn't for sure, giving up 400 total yards, three touchdowns, three field goals and for sure some of the momentum and goodness established the first two weeks of the season with this poor performance against the Cardinals, who have now beaten the Cowboys in seven of the past eight games in the series. That's going all the way back to 2008, the Cardinals blocking a Cowboys' first-possession overtime punt, recovered in the end zone for the walk-off victory.

This an anomaly?

Or is that Achilles from past seasons still ruptured?

We're about to find out over these next three weeks.

Scrambling QBs: Part of this problem stopping the run has been opposing quarterbacks setting sail with the football. And that reared its ugly head on the second play from scrimmage against the Cardinals. QB Joshua Dobbs faked a handoff to running back James Conner and kept it around the left side for 44 yards when Parsons bit hard on the fake, failing to set the edge from his right defensive end position. Dobbs finished with 55 rushing yards, and when adding that to the 43 of Giants QB Daniel Jones and the 36 of Jets QB Zach Wilson, that's 134 rushing yards by the first three quarterbacks on 24 carries – 34 percent of the 394 yards rushing the Cowboys have given up in three games.

And the final word this week goes to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones from the NFL meetings on flagship radio station 105.3 The Fan when asked about his memories of Ezekiel Elliott, released this offseason for salary-cap reasons and signed toward the end of training camp on Aug. 16 by the Patriots. While Jones would not say if or what the Cowboys might do to remember Zeke's seven-year contribution to the franchise Sunday at AT&T Stadium, he did go on to say this about his three-time Pro Bowl running back who twice led the NFL in rushing (2016, 2018).

"I know he was one of the best teammates I've had the privilege of seeing on the Cowboys. For his team, he was inspirational. He was inspirational before the games. His practice habits were off the charts. He would basically practice as if almost every play were for all the marbles. He had very unique skills as a running back, and boy, he could lower that pad and lower that center of gravity.

"I know this, I didn't see him up close and personal, but as far as a back the opposing team hates to tackle, I think he's at the top of the list – (Earl) Campbell of Texas and the Houston Oilers, seems to have that thought. But boy, Zeke took a toll on those defensive players.

"So I'll always remember that, and I'll remember his positiveness and his perfect mentality to play this game and be a pro."