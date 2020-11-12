Mick Shots: There Is No Tanking In Football

FRISCO, Texas – Tank this.

So with seven games still to play, starting to hear the cries for the Cowboys to tank games for the sake of a higher first-round draft choice in 2021.

Why in the world at this point?

Look, with the Cowboys in their bye this week, there still are seven games remaining. Now, who knows what will happen going forward, but at least what we've seen in the past two losses of this now four-game losing streak – the longest since the four-game one to end the 4-12 virtually Romo-less 2015 season – has been encouraging.

Come on, as silly as it sounds, they are not out of this NFC East race, at least not mathematically. In fact, mathematically, this still could be a 2020 playoff season despite the unfathomable amount of injuries the Cowboys have suffered and still are suffering. Just because of the unstable NFC East.

Yep, the Eagles are in first place at 3-4-1. That's a whole one win and a tie better than the Cowboys' 2-7 at this point. And the Eagles are playing at the Giants (2-7) this Sunday as the Cowboys kick back watching. As for the Washingtons, they are 2-6, playing at Detroit (3-5).

Someone has to lose these games, right?

And let me remind you that the first time around, the Eagles beat the Giants by all of one point, 22-21, and needed to score two touchdowns in the final 4:38 to do so, with the winning TD a fine Carson Wentz dime dropped on running back Boston Scott with 40 seconds to play.

Think about that. What if in that game, or this one, if the Giants, at home, can beat the Eagles, improving to 3-7 and dropping the Eagles to 3-5-1. The only thing the Cowboys should be thinking about is winning that third game.

Also, consider this: Baltimore on the night of Dec. 3 is the lone team remaining on the Cowboys schedule with a winning record (6-2). Plus, the Cowboys have another shot at their three NFC East bedfellows: Washington on Thanksgiving Day and then Philly and the Giants in the final two games of the season.

And let me drop this one nugget on you, too. The Cowboys are one of 15 teams – 15 now – with no more than three wins going into this Week 10 of games. Seven of those teams have three wins; six with no more than two wins; and then there are the Jaguars with one and the Jets with none. Don't get seduced with this talk that if the draft was today the Cowboys would have the third pick. It's not today.

Oh, and now there is further incentive to keep playing for keeps. The NFL owners have approved a contingency plan moving forward to account for potential games lost to COVD-19 causing an unequal amount of games played by upping the playoff system from 14 to 16 teams.

Who in their right mind would even think of tanking now?

OK, opening shot fired.

QB Prize: So the idea inciting all this losing would be a shot at quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields or, and don't go to sleep on this guy, even though you might be sleeping Saturday nights when BYU is playing, Zach Wilson. Just remember, quarterbacks drafted in the first round are never sure things. Discounting this year's first-rounders, between 2016 and 2019 there have been 14 quarterbacks selected in the first round. The jury still is out on eight of them: Dwayne Haskins, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Mitch Trubisky, Jared Goff, Patrick Lynch and Goff, plus count me on the fence with Daniel Jones. Also did this, looked at the 10 quarterbacks drafted in the first rounds between 2012-2015. Five of them aren't even with their drafting team: Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota, Blake Bortles, Johnny Manziel and Teddy Bridgewater. Careful what you wish for.

