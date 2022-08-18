Mick Shots: This With Chargers More Like It

IRVINE, Calif. – Better. Much, much better.

Those were the Cowboys here on Wednesday practicing against the Los Angeles Chargers, yes, a much better showing than last week's practice against the Denver Broncos.

The Cowboys intensity was much better. Emotion was much higher. And generally, the execution was sharper, and maybe all to be expected with already one practice against another team and the Denver preseason game under their belts.

Oh, and a much more civil practice, too. Almost no brush fires like what ignited with the Broncos. In fact, on the Cowboys offensive field, only really recall but one push and shove taking place.

And as for a continuation of what took place in the preseason game against the Broncos when the Cowboys ran for 141 yards, the Cowboys did a nice job running the ball, especially with Ezekiel Elliott.

"If we can run the ball efficiently and control the line of scrimmage, we'll be that much better of an offense," Zeke said.

And by the way, remember back to last week when Bradley Chubb took a cheap blindside _shot_ at Zeke, knocking him to the ground in these non-tackling practices. Well, Zeke ran one up the middle in this one, and just to make sure, he lowered his shoulder and knocked the helmet right off a Chargers defender.

"That's the type of tone I try to set every time I step on the field, period," Zeke said.

Tone set with that shoulder shot. Period.

This one nearly slipped by me, but former Cowboys practice squad defensive lineman Marcus Dixon, hampered by injuries from 2008-10 and who played 22 games over three seasons with the Jets (2010), got into coaching and actually was on the Rams staff as an assistant defensive line coach last year, so winning a Super Bowl ring, and now is working as Denver's defensive line coach. Then there is L'Damian Washington, signed as an undrafted receiver out of Missouri in 2014, but separate injuries caused the slightly built Washington to be released during training camp. Six more teams signed him and released him over two seasons (2014-15), spending some time on the Giants, Brown and Dolphins' practice squads before getting into coaching. In 2022, Oklahoma hired the Shreveport, La., native as an assistant wide receivers coach and after receivers coach Cale Gundy left the program this summer, the Sooners promoted Washington to receivers coach. Cali Shorties: The Cowboys continue acclimating to the heat after all those 70-degree days in Oxnard, first practicing against the Broncos in Denver where it was in the 90s, though dropping into the low 80s for the night game, and Wednesday in Costa Mesa the temps hit around 85 for practice … Good to see Will Grier getting snaps in individual drills and 7-on-7 after missing last week with a strained groin … With CeeDee Lamb resting a sore foot, the first three receivers up with the offense were Jalen Tolbert, Noah Brown and Dennis Houston/Simi Fehoko …With Ian Bunting released/injured and Jeremy Sprinkle struggling some, keep an eye on undrafted rookie free agent Peyton Hendershot, No. 49, out of Indiana where he set the school's tight end career record with 136 catches for 1,479 yards.

For the last word we turned to Mike McCarthy. You know, so much is made of Micah Parsons at linebacker and now Barr joining the team but seems the head coach agrees with my recent assessment of Leighton Vander Esch, now healthy, removed from a couple of surgeries and receiving an upgraded opportunity to play middle linebacker in this defense.

"Obviously you know the type of year he had before I arrived here," McCarthy began, referring to his Pro Bowl rookie season of 2018, "then coming off an injury season, and there is always a process of players going through that, but I think clearly Leighton is in great shape. I think he's past the injuries and he's in a great groove right now. He's playing with a lot of confidence. We haven't played a game yet, but I think he's poised to have a great year."