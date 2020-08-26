Mick Shots: Time's Flying While Camping Out

FRISCO, Texas – This is amazing .

We are 18 days away from the Cowboys' 2020 season opener vs. the L.A. Rams that guessing most were skeptical of ever happening a month ago.

That makes 25 days away from the noon home opener at AT&T Stadium vs. Atlanta, that for so long has seemed so far away.

Absent the false positives this past week, the NFL and players have done a commendable job so far during training camp with very few COVID-19 positive tests.

And the Cowboys players, mostly, uh, bubble-wrapping themselves out here at The Star/Ford Center/Omni Hotel, haven't lapsed since results of the first round of tests.

The protocols seem to be working, with a big knock on wood.

With that, and nine practices in the books, got a lot of shots, to cover, so let's go.

ET III: While Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy sort of straddled the fence on this now third possibility over the past couple of years of the Cowboys acquiring the recently-released safety Earl Thomas, thought saying this threw up a yellow caution flag when considering a veteran player the Ravens already sent packing: "Everything's looked at, and at the end of the day, I think the most important question you need to ask is: How does a player fit into the locker room? Because to me, that's usually a huge determining factor on if it happens or if it doesn't happen, too. And just like anything in this business, there has to be a mutual, you know, understanding to bring those things together. At the end of the day, as the head coach, my focus is on our current locker room." In a cliché reversal, speaking 88 words is worth a clearer picture.

