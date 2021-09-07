Miller Lite®House To Host Watch Party Thursday

ARLINGTON, Texas — When Jerry Jones prepared to cut the ribbon of the brand new Miller Lite®House at AT&T Stadium with his daughter, Charlotte, and sons, Stephen and Jerry Jr., he opened with a remark that might have surprised some.

"I don't know that I've ever been any prouder of standing with a teammate than I am here standing with Miller Lite," the patriarch of the Jones family said.

It's fitting, though. The Dallas Cowboys have entered their fourth decade of partnership with the iconic beer brand, and they are approaching a new chapter together by creating a watching experience that's more interactive than you can get at any bar or restaurant but doesn't require purchasing a ticket.

The Dallas Cowboys may be in Tampa Bay to open the season this Thursday, but their fans can have a brand new viewing experience at the just unveiled Miller Lite®House just outside AT&T Stadium. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and there will be plenty to take in before the 7:20 p.m. kickoff, which will broadcast on over 60 television screens amid the 87,000 outdoor square feet. Both entry and parking will be free.

The Watch Party event will feature performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, appearances from Dallas Cowboys alumni, the official mascot, Rowdy, and showcase Dallas Cowboys gameday traditions for fans to enjoy.

All eyes will be focused on the Cowboys game Thursday night, but the Miller Lite®House, new to 2021, looks to bode well for NFL Sundays with full slates of games. Amenities include a 70-yard turf football field, two fantasy football screen walls, two beer gardens (and a walk-in beer cooler), food trucks, a main stage for live music and entertainment, and much more.

As a college football player at Arkansas, Jerry Jones' first game was played at The Grove on the campus of Ole Miss. It was a beautifully scenic place for fans to partake in a football atmosphere. It always stuck with Jones, and it is partly the inspiration behind the Miller Lite House, which is something of a modernized version of such an environment. There will be a Cowboys celebrity on hand for each game and it will be open for two hours after each home game.

Miller Lite might not be the first teammate fans think of in regards to the Jones family, but it's hard to deny how much they've accomplished together.

Miller Lite®House at AT&T Stadium: