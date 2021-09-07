#DALvsTB

Miller Lite®House To Host Watch Party Thursday

Sep 07, 2021 at 03:30 PM
Auping_Jonny-HS20
Jonny Auping

Star Magazine Contributor

Miller-Lite®House-To-Host-Watch-Party-Thursday-hero
James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas — When Jerry Jones prepared to cut the ribbon of the brand new Miller Lite®House at AT&T Stadium with his daughter, Charlotte, and sons, Stephen and Jerry Jr., he opened with a remark that might have surprised some.

"I don't know that I've ever been any prouder of standing with a teammate than I am here standing with Miller Lite," the patriarch of the Jones family said.

It's fitting, though. The Dallas Cowboys have entered their fourth decade of partnership with the iconic beer brand, and they are approaching a new chapter together by creating a watching experience that's more interactive than you can get at any bar or restaurant but doesn't require purchasing a ticket.

The Dallas Cowboys may be in Tampa Bay to open the season this Thursday, but their fans can have a brand new viewing experience at the just unveiled Miller Lite®House just outside AT&T Stadium. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and there will be plenty to take in before the 7:20 p.m. kickoff, which will broadcast on over 60 television screens amid the 87,000 outdoor square feet. Both entry and parking will be free.

The Watch Party event will feature performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, appearances from Dallas Cowboys alumni, the official mascot, Rowdy, and showcase Dallas Cowboys gameday traditions for fans to enjoy.

All eyes will be focused on the Cowboys game Thursday night, but the Miller Lite®House, new to 2021, looks to bode well for NFL Sundays with full slates of games. Amenities include a 70-yard turf football field, two fantasy football screen walls, two beer gardens (and a walk-in beer cooler), food trucks, a main stage for live music and entertainment, and much more.

As a college football player at Arkansas, Jerry Jones' first game was played at The Grove on the campus of Ole Miss. It was a beautifully scenic place for fans to partake in a football atmosphere. It always stuck with Jones, and it is partly the inspiration behind the Miller Lite House, which is something of a modernized version of such an environment. There will be a Cowboys celebrity on hand for each game and it will be open for two hours after each home game.

Miller Lite might not be the first teammate fans think of in regards to the Jones family, but it's hard to deny how much they've accomplished together.

Miller Lite®House at AT&T Stadium:

  • 70-yard turf football field
  • Tailgate games for ALL: cornhole, photo ops, and more
  • 1 main stage for music and entertainment
  • 1 walk-in beer cooler totaling over 1,200 square feet
  • 2 fantasy football walls, delivery the latest stats and updates for fans
  • 2 Beer Gardens with tree-covered groves with seating for over 650 fans
  • Nearly 39,000 square feet of shade for game/event day experience
  • 4 LED video boards
  • Variety of food trucks on the premises
  • 6 permanent bars totaling over 269 linear feet
  • The best beer prices at AT&T Stadium are at the Miller Lite®House
  • 34 points of sale offering easy access to $5 12oz. Miller Lite throughout game day
  • 60+ screens for game watching
  • Encompasses over 87,000 square feet outside AT&T Stadium's west end
  • Opens 4 hours prior to 3:25pm and 7:00pm games
  • Opens 3 hours prior to noon games
  • Opens 2 hours after home games
  • Gameday Experiences and entertainment for all fans including:
  • Live music
  • Gameday performances by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, the Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers and Drumline
  • Cowboys Celebrity appearances each gameday
  • Pre-Game toast by Cowboys Celebrity for all regular season home games

Related Content

news

Stephen Jones: Dak is "100 Percent" & Zack's Status

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said his quarterback is "100 percent " ready, although he wishes he could say the same about Zack Martin.
news

5 Bucks: Dak is Back, McCarthy's Rust & More

Five headlines to mention include Dak's return, McCarthy shaking off the rest and a huge test for this offensive line.
news

Rehashing Tom Brady's Beef With The Number Rule

It's a miniscule detail in a game that's full of high profile storylines, but it's worth a reminder that Thursday's season opener will serve as the NFL's first regular season game since changing its long-standing number rule.
news

Cowboys Still Hopeful, But Martin Unlikely To Play 

The Cowboys know it's a slim chance, but they're not ruling out Zack Martin to play Thursday night.
news

3 & Out: 3 Keys To Thursday…And The Entire Season

Three factors that will impact Thursday's season opener against Tampa Bay – and the Cowboys' playoff hopes in 2021.
news

Dak Contract Restructure Creates Cap Space

The Cowboys have restructured Dak Prescott's contract to create some additional salary cap space.
news

Here's The Cowboys' 53-Man Roster ... For Now

Although the changes are constant, including a big loss to the Cowboys on Sunday that saw a star player moved to the COVID-19 list, here's a pictorial look at the Cowboys' 53-man roster.
news

Amari Cooper Working To Prove He's The Best

Heading into his seventh NFL season, Amari Cooper says he thinks he's the best receiver in football. But he acknowledges that thinking it and proving it are two different things.
news

In One Year, So Much Has Changed For Trevon Diggs

From the opponent, to his jersey number, to his responsibilities and expectations, everything seems different for Trevon Diggs as he prepares for Thursday's season opener.
news

Rested & Ready: Zeke, Tank Preview TB Matchup

Like their QB, both Zeke and Tank have been held out for the preseason but for different reasons, they're both ready to roll for the season opener.
news

Connor McGovern Preparing To Start For Martin

Connor McGovern made eight starts at right guard last season, and he's preparing to do the same Thursday now that Zack Martin is in COVID-19 protocol.
news

Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Buccaneers

As if this game needed more storylines with the Cowboys getting Dak Prescott back and traveling to face Tom Brady and the defending champion Bucs in Week 1. Now, the Cowboys will be without one of their best players.
Advertising