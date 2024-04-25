Mock Draft 2.0: NFL 3-round prediction on Draft Day

FRISCO, Texas — Happy Draft Day!
The NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan will kick off tonight with the first round followed by Friday night's telecast of the second and third rounds.
In the second edition of the DallasCowboys.com mock draft, here is a full prediction for the first three rounds and 100 picks, including a trade-back scenario for the Cowboys that sees them pick twice in the third round.
FIRST ROUND
- Chicago Bears - QB Caleb Williams, Southern Cal
- Washington Commanders - QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
- New England Patriots - QB Drake Maye – North Carolina
- Arizona Cardinals - WR Marvin Harrison Jr. – Ohio State
- Minnesota Vikings (projected trade with Chargers) - QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
- New York Giants - WR Malik Nabers, LSU
- Tennessee Titans - OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
- Atlanta Falcons - EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
- Chicago Bears - WR Rome Odunze, Washington
- New York Jets - TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
- Los Angeles Chargers (projected trade with Vikings) - OT Taliese Fuaga -
- Philadelphia Eagles (projected trade with Broncos) - CB Terrion Arnold -
- CB Quinyon Mitchell - Las Vegas Raiders, Toledo
- OT Olu Fashanu - New Orleans Saints, Penn State
- CB Nate Wiggins - Indianapolis Colts, Clemson
- DT Byron Murphy II - Seattle Seahawks, Texas
- EDGE Jared Verse - Jacksonville Jaguars, Florida State
- Cincinnati Bengals - OT JC Latham, Alabama
- Los Angeles Rams - EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
- Pittsburgh Steelers - OG Troy Fautanu, Washington
- Miami Dolphins - C Graham Barton, Duke
- Denver Broncos (projected trade with Eagles) - QB Bo Nix, Oregon
- Los Angeles Chargers (projected trade with Vikings) - WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
- Kansas City Chiefs (projected trade with Cowboys) - WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
- Green Bay Packers - OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri
- Arizona Cardinals - CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
- Buffalo Bills - WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
- Detroit Lions - S Cooper DeJean, Iowa
- Baltimore Ravens - EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State
- San Francisco 49ers - DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
- OG Jordan Morgan - Dallas Cowboys (projected trade with Chiefs), Arizona
SECOND ROUND
- Carolina Panthers - WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
- New England Patriots - OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
- Arizona Cardinals - C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
- Washington Commanders - OT Roger Rosengarten, Washington
- Los Angeles Chargers - CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
- Tennessee Titans - EDGE Adisa Isaac, Penn State
- Carolina Panthers - CB Andru Phillips, Kentucky
- Washington Commanders - EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
- Green Bay Packers - LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
- Houston Texans - DT Braden Fiske, Florida State
- Atlanta Falcons - CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon
- Las Vegas Raiders - OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
- New Orleans Saints - WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
- Indianapolis Colts - WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington
- New York Giants - QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington
- Jacksonville Jaguars - DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson
- Cincinnati Bengals - WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
- Philadelphia Eagles - OG Zak Zinter, Michigan
- Pittsburgh Steelers - WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
- Los Angeles Rams - DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan
- Denver Broncos - EDGE Chris Braswell, Alabama
- Cleveland Browns - LB Payton Wilson, NC State
- Miami Dolphins - TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas
- Dallas Cowboys - RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - C Zach Frazier, West Virginia
- Green Bay Packers - S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
- Houston Texans - CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
- Buffalo Bills - OT Patrick Paul, Houston
- Detroit Lions - EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington
- Baltimore Ravens - CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan
- San Francisco 49ers - CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
- Kansas City Chiefs - S Javon Bullard, Georgia
THIRD ROUND
- Carolina Panthers -TE Jared Wiley, TCU
- Arizona Cardinals - RB Trey Benson, Florida State
- Washington Commanders - WR Roman Wilson, Michigan
- New England Patriots - WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
- Los Angeles Chargers - OG Christian Haynes – UConn
- New York Giants - CB Cam Hart, Notre Dame
- Arizona Cardinals -EDGE Jonah Elliss, Utah
- New York Jets - S Jaden Hicks, Washington State
- Detroit Lions - CB Max Melton, Rutgers
- Atlanta Falcons - QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
- Chicago Bears - OT Kiran Amegadjie, Yale
- Denver Broncos - DT Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State
- Las Vegas Raiders - RB Jaylen Warren, Tennessee
- Washington Commanders - TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas State
- Atlanta Falcons - S Calen Bullock, Southern Cal
- Cincinnati Bengals - DT DeWayne Carter, Duke
- Seattle Seahawks - LB Junior Colson, Michigan
- Indianapolis Colts - RB MarShawn Lloyd, USC
- Los Angeles Rams - OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
- Pittsburgh Steelers - OT Christian Jones, Texas
- Cleveland Browns - RB Bucky Irving, Oregon
- Houston Texans - TE Cade Stover, Ohio State
- Dallas Cowboys - WR Jalen McMillan, Washington
- Green Bay Packers - DT Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - CB D.J. James, Auburn
- Arizona Cardinals - OG Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
- Green Bay Packers - EDGE Gabriel Murphy, UCLA
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers - LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
- Baltimore Ravens - RB Blake Corum, Michigan
- San Francisco 49ers - WR Brendan Rice, Southern Cal
- Dallas Cowboys (projected trade with Chiefs) - LB Trevin Wallace - Kentucky
- Jacksonville Jaguars - WR Javon Baker, UCF
- Cincinnati Bengals - RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
- Pittsburgh Steelers - CB Renardo Green, Florida State
- Los Angeles Rams - LB Cedric Gray, North Carolina
- Washington Commanders - CB Elijah Jones, Boston College