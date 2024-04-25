 Skip to main content
Advertising

Draft Central | 2024

Presented by

Mock Draft 2.0: NFL 3-round prediction on Draft Day

Apr 25, 2024 at 12:30 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Mock-Draft-2.0--NFL-3-round-prediction-on-Draft-Day-hero
AP Photo/Adam Hunger

FRISCO, Texas — Happy Draft Day!

The NFL Draft in Detroit, Michigan will kick off tonight with the first round followed by Friday night's telecast of the second and third rounds.

In the second edition of the DallasCowboys.com mock draft, here is a full prediction for the first three rounds and 100 picks, including a trade-back scenario for the Cowboys that sees them pick twice in the third round.

FIRST ROUND

  1. Chicago Bears - QB Caleb Williams, Southern Cal
  2. Washington Commanders - QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
  3. New England Patriots - QB Drake Maye – North Carolina
  4. Arizona Cardinals - WR Marvin Harrison Jr. – Ohio State
  5. Minnesota Vikings (projected trade with Chargers) - QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
  6. New York Giants - WR Malik Nabers, LSU
  7. Tennessee Titans - OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
  8. Atlanta Falcons - EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
  9. Chicago Bears - WR Rome Odunze, Washington
  10. New York Jets - TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
  11. Los Angeles Chargers (projected trade with Vikings) - OT Taliese Fuaga -
  12. Philadelphia Eagles (projected trade with Broncos) - CB Terrion Arnold -
  13. CB Quinyon Mitchell - Las Vegas Raiders, Toledo
  14. OT Olu Fashanu - New Orleans Saints, Penn State
  15. CB Nate Wiggins - Indianapolis Colts, Clemson
  16. DT Byron Murphy II - Seattle Seahawks, Texas
  17. EDGE Jared Verse - Jacksonville Jaguars, Florida State
  18. Cincinnati Bengals - OT JC Latham, Alabama
  19. Los Angeles Rams - EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers - OG Troy Fautanu, Washington
  21. Miami Dolphins - C Graham Barton, Duke
  22. Denver Broncos (projected trade with Eagles) - QB Bo Nix, Oregon
  23. Los Angeles Chargers (projected trade with Vikings) - WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
  24. Kansas City Chiefs (projected trade with Cowboys) - WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
  25. Green Bay Packers - OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - EDGE Darius Robinson, Missouri
  27. Arizona Cardinals - CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
  28. Buffalo Bills - WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
  29. Detroit Lions - S Cooper DeJean, Iowa
  30. Baltimore Ravens - EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State
  31. San Francisco 49ers - DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
  32. OG Jordan Morgan - Dallas Cowboys (projected trade with Chiefs), Arizona

Breaking down the Top 100 draft prospects

Taking a look at the top 100 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, as ranked by DallasCowboys.com.

100 G Isaiah Adams - Illinois 99 DT DeWayne Carter - Duke 98 RB Bucky Irving - Oregon 97 T Matt Goncalves - Pittsburgh 96 WR Devontez Walker - North Carolina 95 LB Curtis Jacobs - Penn State
1 / 25
  • 100 G Isaiah Adams - Illinois
  • 99 DT DeWayne Carter - Duke
  • 98 RB Bucky Irving - Oregon
  • 97 T Matt Goncalves - Pittsburgh
  • 96 WR Devontez Walker - North Carolina
  • 95 LB Curtis Jacobs - Penn State
94 G Mason McCormick - South Dakota State 93 S Kitan Oladapo - Oregon State 92 C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger - Georgia 91 TE Tanner McLachlan - Arizona 90 RB Braelon Allen - Wisconsin 89 G Dominick Puni - Kansas
2 / 25
  1. 94 G Mason McCormick - South Dakota State
  2. 93 S Kitan Oladapo - Oregon State
  3. 92 C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger - Georgia
  4. 91 TE Tanner McLachlan - Arizona
  5. 90 RB Braelon Allen - Wisconsin
  6. 89 G Dominick Puni - Kansas
88 RB Blake Corum - Michigan 87 S Cole Bishop - Utah 86 DT Brandon Dorlus - Oregon 85 LB Cedric Gray - North Carolina 84 S Kamren Kinchens - Miami 83 RB Jaylen Wright - Tennessee
3 / 25
  • 88 RB Blake Corum - Michigan
  • 87 S Cole Bishop - Utah
  • 86 DT Brandon Dorlus - Oregon
  • 85 LB Cedric Gray - North Carolina
  • 84 S Kamren Kinchens - Miami
  • 83 RB Jaylen Wright - Tennessee
82 EDGE Austin Booker - Kansas 81 WR Jalen McMillan - Washington 80 EDGE Jalyx Hunt - Houston Christian 79 QB Spencer Rattler - South Carolina 78 LB Trevin Wallace - Kentucky 77 QB Bo Nix - Oregon
4 / 25
  • 82 EDGE Austin Booker - Kansas
  • 81 WR Jalen McMillan - Washington
  • 80 EDGE Jalyx Hunt - Houston Christian
  • 79 QB Spencer Rattler - South Carolina
  • 78 LB Trevin Wallace - Kentucky
  • 77 QB Bo Nix - Oregon
76 CB Renardo Green - Florida State 75 EDGE Bralen Trice - Washington 74 DT Ruke Orhorhoro - Clemson 73 EDGE Chris Braswell - Alabama 72 TE Ja'Tavion Sanders - Texas 71 EDGE Adisa Isaac - Penn State
5 / 25
  • 76 CB Renardo Green - Florida State
  • 75 EDGE Bralen Trice - Washington
  • 74 DT Ruke Orhorhoro - Clemson
  • 73 EDGE Chris Braswell - Alabama
  • 72 TE Ja'Tavion Sanders - Texas
  • 71 EDGE Adisa Isaac - Penn State
70 DT Kris Jenkins - Michigan 69 T Roger Rosengarten - Washington 68 TE Jared Wiley - TCU 67 G Cooper Beebe - Kansas State 66 WR Ricky Pearsall - Florida 65 DT Braden Fiske - Florida State
6 / 25
  • 70 DT Kris Jenkins - Michigan
  • 69 T Roger Rosengarten - Washington
  • 68 TE Jared Wiley - TCU
  • 67 G Cooper Beebe - Kansas State
  • 66 WR Ricky Pearsall - Florida
  • 65 DT Braden Fiske - Florida State
64. WR Ja'Lynn Polk - Washington 63. OT Blake Fisher - Notre Dame 62. EDGE Marshawn Kneeland - Western Michigan 61. CB Mike Sainristil - Michigan 60. OT Patrick Paul - Houston 59. CB Max Melton - Rutgers
7 / 25
  • 64. WR Ja'Lynn Polk - Washington
  • 63. OT Blake Fisher - Notre Dame
  • 62. EDGE Marshawn Kneeland - Western Michigan
  • 61. CB Mike Sainristil - Michigan
  • 60. OT Patrick Paul - Houston
  • 59. CB Max Melton - Rutgers
58. DT Michael Hall Jr. - Ohio State 57. OG Christian Haynes - Connecticut 56. CB Kamari Lassiter - Georgia 55. WR Troy Franklin - Oregon 54. CB T.J. Tampa - Iowa State 53. DT T'Vondre Sweat - Texas
8 / 25
  • 58. DT Michael Hall Jr. - Ohio State
  • 57. OG Christian Haynes - Connecticut
  • 56. CB Kamari Lassiter - Georgia
  • 55. WR Troy Franklin - Oregon
  • 54. CB T.J. Tampa - Iowa State
  • 53. DT T'Vondre Sweat - Texas
52 QB Michael Penix Jr. - Washington 51 CB Khyree Jackson - Oregon 50 RB Trey Benson - Florida State 49 CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. - Missouri 48 WR Roman Wilson - Michigan 47 RB Jonathon Brooks - Texas
9 / 25
  • 52 QB Michael Penix Jr. - Washington
  • 51 CB Khyree Jackson - Oregon
  • 50 RB Trey Benson - Florida State
  • 49 CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr. - Missouri
  • 48 WR Roman Wilson - Michigan
  • 47 RB Jonathon Brooks - Texas
46 WR Xavier Legette - South Carolina 45 S Jaden Hicks - Washington State 44 WR Malachi Corley - Western Kentucky 43 S Javon Bullard - Georgia 42 C Zach Frazier - West Virginia 41 WR Adonai Mitchell - Texas
10 / 25
  • 46 WR Xavier Legette - South Carolina
  • 45 S Jaden Hicks - Washington State
  • 44 WR Malachi Corley - Western Kentucky
  • 43 S Javon Bullard - Georgia
  • 42 C Zach Frazier - West Virginia
  • 41 WR Adonai Mitchell - Texas
40 C Jackson Powers-Johnson - Oregon 39 LB Junior Colson - Michigan 38 WR Keon Coleman - Florida State 37 T Kingsley Suamataia - BYU 36 WR Ladd McConkey - Georgia 35 LB Payton Wilson - North Carolina State
11 / 25
  • 40 C Jackson Powers-Johnson - Oregon
  • 39 LB Junior Colson - Michigan
  • 38 WR Keon Coleman - Florida State
  • 37 T Kingsley Suamataia - BYU
  • 36 WR Ladd McConkey - Georgia
  • 35 LB Payton Wilson - North Carolina State
34 CB Andru Phillips - Kentucky 33 LB Edgerrin Cooper - Texas A&M 32 EDGE Chop Robinson - Penn State 31 T Tyler Guyton - Oklahoma 30 EDGE Darius Robinson - Missouri 29 WR Xavier Worthy - Texas
12 / 25
  • 34 CB Andru Phillips - Kentucky
  • 33 LB Edgerrin Cooper - Texas A&M
  • 32 EDGE Chop Robinson - Penn State
  • 31 T Tyler Guyton - Oklahoma
  • 30 EDGE Darius Robinson - Missouri
  • 29 WR Xavier Worthy - Texas
28 OG Jordan Morgan - Arizona 27 DT Jer'Zhan Newton - Illinois 26 S Tyler Nubin - Minnesota 25 CB Nate Wiggins - Clemson 24 CB Kool-Aid McKinstry - Alabama 23 EDGE Laiatu Latu - UCLA
13 / 25
  • 28 OG Jordan Morgan - Arizona
  • 27 DT Jer'Zhan Newton - Illinois
  • 26 S Tyler Nubin - Minnesota
  • 25 CB Nate Wiggins - Clemson
  • 24 CB Kool-Aid McKinstry - Alabama
  • 23 EDGE Laiatu Latu - UCLA
22 S Cooper DeJean - Iowa 21 T Amarius Mims - Georgia 20 T Olu Fashanu - Penn State 19 T JC Latham - Alabama 18 C Graham Barton - Duke 17 DT Byron Murphy II - Texas
14 / 25
  • 22 S Cooper DeJean - Iowa
  • 21 T Amarius Mims - Georgia
  • 20 T Olu Fashanu - Penn State
  • 19 T JC Latham - Alabama
  • 18 C Graham Barton - Duke
  • 17 DT Byron Murphy II - Texas
16 QB J.J. McCarthy - Michigan 15 WR Brian Thomas Jr. - LSU 14 EDGE Jared Verse - Florida State 13 OT Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State 12 OG Troy Fautanu - Washington 11 QB Drake Maye - North Carolina
15 / 25
  • 16 QB J.J. McCarthy - Michigan
  • 15 WR Brian Thomas Jr. - LSU
  • 14 EDGE Jared Verse - Florida State
  • 13 OT Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State
  • 12 OG Troy Fautanu - Washington
  • 11 QB Drake Maye - North Carolina
10. Terrion Arnold | CB The ability to cover dynamic weapons step-for-step became the expectation for Terrion Arnold in 2023, and he followed through on his way to becoming a First-Team AP All-American. A lack of thorough experience may offer a little more room for development, but his ceiling has perennial All-Pro potential with his change of direction and early deep knowledge of certain route concepts.
16 / 25

10. Terrion Arnold | CB

The ability to cover dynamic weapons step-for-step became the expectation for Terrion Arnold in 2023, and he followed through on his way to becoming a First-Team AP All-American. A lack of thorough experience may offer a little more room for development, but his ceiling has perennial All-Pro potential with his change of direction and early deep knowledge of certain route concepts.

9. Dallas Turner | EDGE Athletic versatility jumps off the page with Dallas Turner in his ability to rush the passer, stay true in the run game and even cover weapons coming out of the backfield. What he might lack in play strength, he makes up for in his understanding of leverage within his own athleticism that allows him to attack backfields with a controlled recklessness.
17 / 25

9. Dallas Turner | EDGE

Athletic versatility jumps off the page with Dallas Turner in his ability to rush the passer, stay true in the run game and even cover weapons coming out of the backfield. What he might lack in play strength, he makes up for in his understanding of leverage within his own athleticism that allows him to attack backfields with a controlled recklessness.

8. Quinyon Mitchell | CB Arguably the cleanest cover corner in the class, Quinyon Mitchell is my top defensive player in the class based on his ability to press off the line and mirror any route concept in man coverage and anticipate any deception in zone coverage.
18 / 25

8. Quinyon Mitchell | CB

Arguably the cleanest cover corner in the class, Quinyon Mitchell is my top defensive player in the class based on his ability to press off the line and mirror any route concept in man coverage and anticipate any deception in zone coverage.

7. Brock Bowers | TE While the value around the tight end position has been rightfully debated when it comes to spending a premier draft pick, Brock Bowers' value stands apart. His versatility in the receiving game as an inline, slot or outside guy allows for offensive fluidity and a weapon that can separate at all three levels.
19 / 25

7. Brock Bowers | TE

While the value around the tight end position has been rightfully debated when it comes to spending a premier draft pick, Brock Bowers' value stands apart. His versatility in the receiving game as an inline, slot or outside guy allows for offensive fluidity and a weapon that can separate at all three levels.

6. Joe Alt | T The bonafide top tackle in the class is as clean of a prospect you can find up front. Even in a tackle class that could see double-digit players at the position go in the first round, Joe Alt separates himself from the rest with his lateral agility combined with a 6-foot-9, 321-pound frame that pummels opponents.
20 / 25

6. Joe Alt | T

The bonafide top tackle in the class is as clean of a prospect you can find up front. Even in a tackle class that could see double-digit players at the position go in the first round, Joe Alt separates himself from the rest with his lateral agility combined with a 6-foot-9, 321-pound frame that pummels opponents.

5. Jayden Daniels | QB Depending on how some view it, Jayden Daniels' wealth of experience at the college level could be a positive or a negative. He is one of the oldest quarterbacks in the draft class, but his Heisman-winning final season at LSU saw him be an ultra-dangerous threat both as a passer (3,812 yards, 40 TD) and runner (1,134 yards and 10 TD), drawing comparisons to Lamar Jackson by some.
21 / 25

5. Jayden Daniels | QB

Depending on how some view it, Jayden Daniels' wealth of experience at the college level could be a positive or a negative. He is one of the oldest quarterbacks in the draft class, but his Heisman-winning final season at LSU saw him be an ultra-dangerous threat both as a passer (3,812 yards, 40 TD) and runner (1,134 yards and 10 TD), drawing comparisons to Lamar Jackson by some.

Rome Odunze | WR It's not often you see three receivers in the top four of the draft, but it's warranted with the skillset that Rome Odunze possesses. Any other year, his one-on-one catch ability that plays into his body control and his big play ability would have him as the first receiver off the board.
22 / 25

Rome Odunze | WR

It's not often you see three receivers in the top four of the draft, but it's warranted with the skillset that Rome Odunze possesses. Any other year, his one-on-one catch ability that plays into his body control and his big play ability would have him as the first receiver off the board.

3. Malik Nabers | WR Getting the ball in space and making plays happen is what makes Malik Nabers one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the draft class, as he uses strong hands, elite field vision and a stride that separates downfield to be a big play machine.
23 / 25

3. Malik Nabers | WR

Getting the ball in space and making plays happen is what makes Malik Nabers one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the draft class, as he uses strong hands, elite field vision and a stride that separates downfield to be a big play machine.

2. Marvin Harrison Jr. | WR Name and lineage aside, Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of the most discussed wide receiver prospects of the last three draft cycles with his physical skillset at 6-foot-3, 209 pounds that creates separation off the line along with his smooth route running and his elite feel within opposing secondaries that allows him to get open anywhere downfield.
24 / 25

2. Marvin Harrison Jr. | WR

Name and lineage aside, Marvin Harrison Jr. is one of the most discussed wide receiver prospects of the last three draft cycles with his physical skillset at 6-foot-3, 209 pounds that creates separation off the line along with his smooth route running and his elite feel within opposing secondaries that allows him to get open anywhere downfield.

1. Caleb Williams | QB The consensus top pick in the draft looks destined to be the next quarterback tasked with taking the Chicago Bears to the top of the league, as his athleticism, pocket presence and his multiple arm talent skillset combine to make him one of the more intriguing prospects of the last decade.
25 / 25

1. Caleb Williams | QB

The consensus top pick in the draft looks destined to be the next quarterback tasked with taking the Chicago Bears to the top of the league, as his athleticism, pocket presence and his multiple arm talent skillset combine to make him one of the more intriguing prospects of the last decade.

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

SECOND ROUND

  1. Carolina Panthers - WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
  2. New England Patriots - OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
  3. Arizona Cardinals - C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
  4. Washington Commanders - OT Roger Rosengarten, Washington
  5. Los Angeles Chargers - CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri
  6. Tennessee Titans - EDGE Adisa Isaac, Penn State
  7. Carolina Panthers - CB Andru Phillips, Kentucky
  8. Washington Commanders - EDGE Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
  9. Green Bay Packers - LB Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
  10. Houston Texans - DT Braden Fiske, Florida State
  11. Atlanta Falcons - CB Khyree Jackson, Oregon
  12. Las Vegas Raiders - OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
  13. New Orleans Saints - WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
  14. Indianapolis Colts - WR Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington
  15. New York Giants - QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington
  16. Jacksonville Jaguars - DT Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson
  17. Cincinnati Bengals - WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
  18. Philadelphia Eagles - OG Zak Zinter, Michigan
  19. Pittsburgh Steelers - WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
  20. Los Angeles Rams - DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan
  21. Denver Broncos - EDGE Chris Braswell, Alabama
  22. Cleveland Browns - LB Payton Wilson, NC State
  23. Miami Dolphins - TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas
  24. Dallas Cowboys - RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas
  25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - C Zach Frazier, West Virginia
  26. Green Bay Packers - S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
  27. Houston Texans - CB Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
  28. Buffalo Bills - OT Patrick Paul, Houston
  29. Detroit Lions - EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington
  30. Baltimore Ravens - CB Mike Sainristil, Michigan
  31. San Francisco 49ers - CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa State
  32. Kansas City Chiefs - S Javon Bullard, Georgia

THIRD ROUND

  1. Carolina Panthers -TE Jared Wiley, TCU
  2. Arizona Cardinals - RB Trey Benson, Florida State
  3. Washington Commanders - WR Roman Wilson, Michigan
  4. New England Patriots - WR Troy Franklin, Oregon
  5. Los Angeles Chargers - OG Christian Haynes – UConn
  6. New York Giants - CB Cam Hart, Notre Dame
  7. Arizona Cardinals -EDGE Jonah Elliss, Utah
  8. New York Jets - S Jaden Hicks, Washington State
  9. Detroit Lions - CB Max Melton, Rutgers
  10. Atlanta Falcons - QB Spencer Rattler, South Carolina
  11. Chicago Bears - OT Kiran Amegadjie, Yale
  12. Denver Broncos - DT Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State
  13. Las Vegas Raiders - RB Jaylen Warren, Tennessee
  14. Washington Commanders - TE Ben Sinnott, Kansas State
  15. Atlanta Falcons - S Calen Bullock, Southern Cal
  16. Cincinnati Bengals - DT DeWayne Carter, Duke
  17. Seattle Seahawks - LB Junior Colson, Michigan
  18. Indianapolis Colts - RB MarShawn Lloyd, USC
  19. Los Angeles Rams - OT Blake Fisher, Notre Dame
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers - OT Christian Jones, Texas
  21. Cleveland Browns - RB Bucky Irving, Oregon
  22. Houston Texans - TE Cade Stover, Ohio State
  23. Dallas Cowboys - WR Jalen McMillan, Washington
  24. Green Bay Packers - DT Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
  25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - CB D.J. James, Auburn
  26. Arizona Cardinals - OG Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
  27. Green Bay Packers - EDGE Gabriel Murphy, UCLA
  28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
  29. Baltimore Ravens - RB Blake Corum, Michigan
  30. San Francisco 49ers - WR Brendan Rice, Southern Cal
  31. Dallas Cowboys (projected trade with Chiefs) - LB Trevin Wallace - Kentucky
  32. Jacksonville Jaguars - WR Javon Baker, UCF
  33. Cincinnati Bengals - RB Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
  34. Pittsburgh Steelers - CB Renardo Green, Florida State
  35. Los Angeles Rams - LB Cedric Gray, North Carolina
  36. Washington Commanders - CB Elijah Jones, Boston College

Related Content

news

Updates: AJ Brown resets WR market with new deal

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
news

Cowboys writers present final 7-Round Mock Draft

It's Draft Day, which means it's time for the Cowboys writers to make their picks. With Thursday's first round a few hours away, here is the final 7-round mock draft.
news

Breaking down the Top 100 draft prospects

Taking a look at the top 100 prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, as ranked by DallasCowboys.com.
news

Mick Shots: Must understand Cowboys positions

It's NFL Draft eve, but as Mickey Spagnola writes in his weekly Mick Shots, the Cowboys really need the young guys already on the roster to step up. Plus playing cat and mouse, the price going up for CeeDee, trader Jerry, a pick prediction and more!
news

Power Rankings: Top 10 defensive prospects at each position

Ahead of Draft Day, take a look at the top ten players at each defensive position of the draft available talent in 2024.
news

Power Rankings: Top 10 offensive prospects at each position

Ahead of Draft Day, take a look at the top ten players at each offensive position of the draft available talent in 2024.
news

Jones speaks on Cowboys contracts: 'We want Dak'

Dak Prescott isn't focused on his future at the moment, but the Dallas Cowboys have made it clear they're not interested in replacing him in the 2024 NFL Draft 
news

Jerry, Stephen discuss trading back and OL needs

At their pre-draft press conference on Tuesday, Jerry and Stephen Jones discussed the potential of trading back in the first round as well as the complete picture around the needs on the offensive line.
news

Possible Pick: JC Latham has first-round versatility

A bulldozer at both tackle and guard, JC Latham has a skillset and body type that will be highly coveted in the first round. Can the Cowboys see him slip to No. 24?
news

Science Lab: Cowboys 7-Round mock gets spicy

There is no shortage of needs for the Dallas Cowboys as they run full speed to the 2024 NFL Draft, but this seven-round mock draft is one that would light the city ablaze.
news

Pick Fit: QB fits for every Cowboys draft pick

Quarterback is far from a need in this year's draft class, but in case the Cowboys are keeping plans to take a signal-caller close to the vest, here are names that could make sense at each pick.
Advertising