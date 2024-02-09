Mock Draft Roundup 1.0: Many first-round options

FRISCO, Texas — The Senior Bowl is in the rearview mirror as the Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFL gear up for the NFL Combine in just a couple of weeks and put more polishing on their draft boards.

Mock drafts are also kicking into high gear as teams' needs become a little more clear before the end of the season on Sunday, but still ahead of a crucial time in free agency.

Here are some of the notable mock drafts and who each have the Cowboys selecting in the 2024 NFL Draft:

ESPN (Matt Miller): Florida State WR Keon Coleman (No. 24), BYU G Kingsley Suamataia (No. 56)

The only two-round mock listed in this article, Miller sees Dallas in a best player available situation in the first round and taking Keon Coleman before taking one of the second-tier offensive line options with Kingsley Suamataia in the second round.

Coleman's big-play ability would certainly pair well with CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks, and it would give the team a sure thing as a big-bodied redzone threat at 6-foot-4, 216 pounds. Taking Coleman would sacrifice taking a notable offensive lineman which they would try and correct by taking Suamataia in the second round. While the BYU product by way of Oregon has positional flex between guard and tackle, his ability inside probably best suits him at the next level.

ESPN (Mel Kiper): Arizona OT Jordan Morgan (No. 24)

One of the many tackle options in the first round includes Jordan Morgan, as Kiper sees the Cowboys jumping on the left tackle of their future with their first pick. Having over 2,000 snaps of experience at left tackle in his time at Arizona, Morgan brings experience as well as an elite pass protection ability that could see a transition from Tyron Smith to Morgan – whether that be this offseason or in the future – happen more seamlessly.

The Athletic (Dane Brugler): Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton (No. 24)

A first-round tackle prospect that initially started his career as a defensive tackle at TCU, Oklahoma's Tyler Guyton saw a big first day in Mobile at the Senior Bowl stamp his worth as one of the top tackles in the draft, and he's an option that Brugler could see Dallas jumping on at 24.

Mainly a right tackle in his days with the Sooners, Guyton could swing to the left side with some development, but may not be as day-one ready as some of the other tackle prospects. However, his ceiling could be as high or higher than any offensive lineman that hears their name called on the first day of the draft.

CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso): Minnesota S Tyler Nubin (No. 24)

While taking a safety in the first round would certainly be a change from past picks by the organization, Tyler Nubin is an intriguing safety prospect that Trapasso could not only see jumping late into the first round, but also landing in Dallas.

Nubin is an elite run defender out of the third level and was trusted in the Minnesota defense to cover large areas of the field in the defensive backfield in pass coverage. His IQ and instincts are worthy of an early pick, but a strong combine would have to be the thing that moves the needle with him into round one territory. The Cowboys have a decision to make with Jayron Kearse this offseason, and if they decide to let him walk, grabbing Nubin as the safety of the future could bode well for the team's next defensive coordinator.

FOX Sports (Rob Rang): Alabama OT JC Latham (No. 24)

An offensive tackle prospect with experience playing inside as well, JC Latham honed in at the right tackle position as his career at Alabama went on and saw 1,748 snaps of experience while allowing just two sacks at the position in his final two seasons.

His experience at multiple different offensive line positions makes him especially intriguing if the Cowboys draft him and want to move him to left tackle, but Latham also jumps off the page as a high floor prospect coming out of Alabama and living up to already high expectations he had in Tuscaloosa.

NFL.com (Eric Edholm): Georgia OT Amarius Mims (No. 24)

One of the more interesting prospects out of the top tackle group in this class, Amarius Mims enters the draft process with very limited experience in his time at Georgia, but a strong enough body of work to be a surefire first rounder.