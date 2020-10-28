#DALvsPHI

More House Cleaning; Cowboys Cut Poe & Worley

Oct 28, 2020 at 03:00 PM
by Nick Eatman & Rob Phillips
FRISCO, Texas – Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said there would be personnel changes coming.

Just over 24 hours later, the team has now parted ways with three defensive veterans.

On Wednesday, the Cowboys released defensive tackle Dontari Poe and cornerback Daryl Worley. The day before, the team sent Everson Griffen to Detroit for a conditional draft pick.

During his press conference Wednesday morning, head coach Mike McCarthy only addressed Griffen when asked about the status of Poe and Worley. The coach then reiterated his stance when asked if the would practice.

However, neither of the two were on the field and the Cowboys practiced. Eventually the team announced the two have been released.

The Cowboys ranked 27th in total defense but last in scoring defense, giving up 34.7 points per game.

Poe, who signed a two-year in March worth up to a reported $10.5 million, was expected to be a key addition to the interior defensive line next to fellow free-agent signing Gerald McCoy.

Poe started the first seven games and recorded nine tackles, one quarterback pressure and no sacks. The last three games featured his lowest playing time of the season: 31, 26 and 33 snaps. Justin Hamilton, recently signed from the practice squad, had more snaps in last Sunday's loss to Washington (36).

McCoy suffered a season-ending quadriceps tear the first week in training camp and was released via injury waiver.

The Cowboys signed Worley in April to a one-year deal worth $3 million. He made four starts at cornerback and pitched in at safety, recording 13 tackles and one pass breakup in seven appearances. But his playing time dropped significantly with only 22 snaps the past two games after giving up an 80-yard touchdown pass against Arizona in Week 6.

Griffen, signed to a one-year, $6 million deal at the start of training camp, had 21 tackles, 14 pressures and 2.5 sacks in the first seven games. The 2021 conditional pick from Detroit reportedly could become as high as a fifth-rounder.

