Motivated Zeke Focused On Eliminating Fumbles

"I think a lot of it is, which is hard, I've had to battle a wrist injury and I've always carried the ball in my left hand so I'm running to the right or I'm running to the left and I've got my right hand I'm leaving myself exposed," Zeke explained. "That happened a couple of times. A lot of times I got loose with it, trying to make a move and let it get away from my body. But, I mean, repetition and focusing on keeping the ball close to my body and keeping it tight and just practice. That's all it's going to take."

But as Zeke reiterated, it doesn't matter why he's fumbling, only that it stops.

:It's my job to make sure I don't fumble it," he said. "I've just got to focus on that every day and just continue to work hard at it and fix it. It doesn't matter."

Hanging onto the ball hasn't been his only focus this year. Elliott definitely looks leaner and even ripped, as he showed off his six-pack in recent social media posts. He says he's down from about 225 pounds to 218 this year.