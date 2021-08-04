Names To Watch vs. Steelers: Osa, Bohanna & More

Finally, a preseason game.
It's been two years since the Cowboys lined up in preseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Thursday night, they'll kick off this year's exhibition schedule with the annual Hall of Fame Game in Canton,
Ohio against the Pittsburgh Steelers (7 p.m. Central).
Who will stand out? The DallasCowboys.com staff writers have compiled a list of eight Cowboys to watch in the preseason opener:
Who will stand out? The DallasCowboys.com staff writers have compiled a list of eight Cowboys to watch in the preseason opener.