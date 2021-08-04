Names To Watch vs. Steelers: Osa, Bohanna & More

5 / 8

QB Garrett Gilbert – This one's obvious. With Dak Prescott still resting his strained shoulder muscle, Gilbert is likely to start Thursday night and have a chance to lead the offense in a game for the first time since he almost led the Cowboys to an upset win over the then-undefeated Steelers last November. Mike McCarthy is right: the defense does seem to be a little ahead of the offense at this point in training camp. Some of that is due to Prescott's current absence in team drills and some other starters either being held out of practice or taking limited reps. But Gilbert has made some nice plays downfield in recent days, including a beautiful deep-ball touchdown to CeeDee Lamb on Tuesday. The Cowboys say they like their current group of backup quarterbacks but will keep their eyes open for more competition. Gilbert has a chance this preseason to make them feel a little more comfortable about the situation. – Rob Phillips