Nathan Thomas to Cowboys as 7th-Round Pick

I'll lead with value here because, yet again, the Cowboys have landed exceptional value in getting Thomas in the seventh round when, on several boards, he was rated as high as a fourth-round pick.

He'll enter an offensive line unit that is, for all intents and purposes, being rebuilt around Tyler Smith, Zack Martin and Terence Steele, with voids at offensive tackle and center taking the main stage ahead of this year's draft. Standing at 6-foot-5, 332 lbs.,. Thomas has massive hands that maul anyone he locks into and a wingspan that helped him flash many good things at Louisiana as an edge protector.

As a pure athlete, he's more than respectable for his size, landing a 7.49 grade on the Relative Athletic Score on a scale of 1-10, so no worries about Thomas being able to manipulate his own mass.

He can, and fairly easily.

Look to him as more of a guard at the NFL level, though. That's because he's still working to perfect his pass protection, but he's a road grader as a run blocker. In other words, due to his playing demeanor that regularly seeks to manhandle someone, he's usually more comfortable seeking contact (run blocking) than receiving it (pass protection).

Big hands, as noted, combine with a seriously strong grip to allow him the ability to steer defenders like UTVs, which is ironic when considering he's not afraid to get dirty.