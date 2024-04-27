 Skip to main content
Advertising

Draft Central | 2024

Presented by

Nathan Thomas to Cowboys as 7th-Round Pick

Apr 27, 2024 at 05:45 PM
Walker_Patrik-HS24
Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Nathan-Thomas-hero

FRISCO, Texas — The pace is definitely picking up for the Dallas Cowboys as they begin to put a bow on the final day of the 2024 NFL Draft. After waiting the entirety of the fourth round, due to not having a selection, they've now made a total of three picks and the latest includes their third offensive lineman of this year's draft.

With the 233rd-overall pick, the Cowboys selected offensive tackle Nathan Thomas out of Louisiana, a native of New Orleans who can also offer value on the interior of the O-line.

Nathan-Thomas-HS23

Nathan Thomas

T

  • Height: 6-4
  • Weight: 331 lbs
  • College: Louisiana-Lafayette

Round 7, No. 233: Nathan Thomas, OL, Louisiana

Three things to know:

  • Offensive tackle with guard ability
  • Full-time starter in 2022
  • NFL Combine invite

I'll lead with value here because, yet again, the Cowboys have landed exceptional value in getting Thomas in the seventh round when, on several boards, he was rated as high as a fourth-round pick.

He'll enter an offensive line unit that is, for all intents and purposes, being rebuilt around Tyler Smith, Zack Martin and Terence Steele, with voids at offensive tackle and center taking the main stage ahead of this year's draft. Standing at 6-foot-5, 332 lbs.,. Thomas has massive hands that maul anyone he locks into and a wingspan that helped him flash many good things at Louisiana as an edge protector.

As a pure athlete, he's more than respectable for his size, landing a 7.49 grade on the Relative Athletic Score on a scale of 1-10, so no worries about Thomas being able to manipulate his own mass.

He can, and fairly easily.

Look to him as more of a guard at the NFL level, though. That's because he's still working to perfect his pass protection, but he's a road grader as a run blocker. In other words, due to his playing demeanor that regularly seeks to manhandle someone, he's usually more comfortable seeking contact (run blocking) than receiving it (pass protection).

Big hands, as noted, combine with a seriously strong grip to allow him the ability to steer defenders like UTVs, which is ironic when considering he's not afraid to get dirty.

His lateral movement will need coaching and, again, that's a reason to expect he'll be moved inside by the Cowboys, where he'll have a better chance of excelling at the NFL level and to help Dallas resolve their issues with the rushing attack.

Related Content

news

Draft is complete; Where all 8 Cowboys picks fit

The NFL Draft is done complete and the Cowboys were able to make eight selections, including five linemen. Here's how all eight could fit in the Cowboys' plans in 2024.
news

UDFA Tracker: Cowboys still assembling class post-draft

The Cowboys have made their eight draft selections, but the roster assembling has only begun as they work to put together an undrafted free agent pool. Follow along here.
news

Justin Rogers to Cowboys as final 2024 draft pick

Not wanting to leave the 2024 NFL Draft without providing backup for former first-round pick Mazi Smith, the Dallas Cowboys used their final pick to grab Justin Rogers.
news

Ryan Flournoy to Cowboys as 6th-Round Pick

With only three picks on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys keyed in on landing great value picks who can also contribute — adding Ryan Flournoy to the list.
news

Caelen Carson to Cowboys as 5th-Round Pick

It's a quiet need for the Dallas Cowboys and they made sure to address it in the fifth-round of the 2024 NFL Draft — showing confidence in Caelen Carson.
news

McClay, Cowboys stay true to form on day 2

Will McClay and Mike McCarthy have preached the advantage of having players that give the Cowboys versatility, and even when staring in the face of flashing needs, the War Room stayed true to that strategy.
news

Marist Liufau to Cowboys as 3rd Round Pick

Needing to tackle the linebacker position in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys put a call in to Marist Liufau out of Notre Dame — giving Mike Zimmer a very real weapon.
news

Cooper Beebe to Cowboys as 3rd-Round Pick

The offensive line was addressed with the selection of Tyler Guyton in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but the Dallas Cowboys doubled down with Cooper Beebe.
news

Marshawn Kneeland to Cowboys as 2nd-Round Pick

It's a sneaky need for the Dallas Cowboys, and they opted to solve the depth issue at defensive end with Marshawn Kneeland as their second-round pick.
news

Tyler Guyton 'comfortable' moving to left tackle

Despite 14 starts in college at right tackle, first-round pick Tyler Guyton says he feels more comfortable on the left side as he looks towards a seamless transition to left tackle.
news

Tyler Guyton exclusive Q&A: Talks Cowboys' dream

When the Dallas Cowboys went on the clock in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, they called Tyler Guyton, and both sides have a chance to help each other ascend to new heights.
Advertising