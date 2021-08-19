New Kicker Signed; Niswander on Waived/Injured

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have made a move to the kicker position, signing Lirim Hajrullahu on Thursday.
To make room on the roster, the Cowboys placed Hunter Niswander on the waived/injured list with a back injury.
Hajrullahu (pronounced HIGH-roo-lah-hoo) has been an All-Star kicker in the CFL, playing for the Toronto Argonauts and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as both a kicker and punter throughout his career.
Niswander, who was the team's punter for the second half of last season, has handled the kicking duties while Greg Zuerlein returns from offseason back surgery.
Niswander has also split some punting reps with veteran Bryan Anger, but his focus has been mainly on the field goals and extra points. In two preseason games, he was four of six, including making all three field goals in Arizona last weekend.
But now, Hajrullahu will step in to handle the kicking duties for the last two preseason games.
As of now, the Cowboys are still hopeful Zuerlein will get back to practice in time to play in the season opener against Tampa Bay on Sept. 9.