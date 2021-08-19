New Kicker Signed; Niswander on Waived/Injured

Hajrullahu (pronounced HIGH-roo-lah-hoo) has been an All-Star kicker in the CFL, playing for the Toronto Argonauts and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as both a kicker and punter throughout his career.

Niswander, who was the team's punter for the second half of last season, has handled the kicking duties while Greg Zuerlein returns from offseason back surgery.

Niswander has also split some punting reps with veteran Bryan Anger, but his focus has been mainly on the field goals and extra points. In two preseason games, he was four of six, including making all three field goals in Arizona last weekend.