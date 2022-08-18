Next Week at The Star Filled With Fan-Facing Events

For the first time in franchise history, the Dallas Cowboys will kick off the 2022 season with a special event at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, on Thursday, August 25th, the evening before the team's final preseason game.

The Inaugural Season Kickoff Event presented by Blockchain.com will be an opportunity for Cowboys fans to see the entire 2022 roster, and roster hopefuls, with their arrival down the Blue Carpet in Tostitos Championship Plaza as they count down the weeks until the regular season. Fans are invited to view the Blue Carpet arrivals and see their favorite current players, coaches, ownership, along with special alumni guests, including Cowboys Legends Roger Staubach, DeMarcus Ware, Drew Pearson, Everson Walls, Darren Woodson. The Blue Carpet will be followed by a live-stream viewing of the 2022 Season Kickoff event on the Tostitos Championship Plaza big board. The Tostitos Championship Plaza experience is free and open to the public.