Next Week at The Star Filled With Fan-Facing Events

Frisco, Texas – With the return of the Dallas Cowboys to their World Headquarters and Training Facility following their annual Training Camp in Oxnard, California, the team has announced a series of free, fan-facing events occurring at The Star in Frisco between August 23rd and 25th ahead of their final pre-season game on August 26th.
Events include their annual Training Camp open practices on August 23rd and August 24th presented by American Airlines, in addition to two new events, ESPN's First Take and the inaugural Season Kickoff Event presented by Blockchain.com
All events are free and open to the public.
Cowboys Night & Training Camp presented by American Airlines
Tuesday, August 23 & Wednesday, August 24
Back-to-back nights of the Dallas Cowboys Training Camp schedule in Frisco will kick off with Cowboys Night presented by American Airlines on Tuesday, August 23rd at 4:00 p.m. with a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, live DJ and Host, Rowdy, interactive games, giveaways and more on Tostitos Championship Plaza. Doors to Ford Center will be open to the public starting at 4:45 p.m. in advance of the start of practice which is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m.
The opening ceremony will take place at 5:15 p.m. which will include a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and remarks from Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones before the 6:00 p.m. open practice session.
One more practice held on Wednesday, August 24th at 6:00 p.m. will take place as part of 2022 Training Camp presented by American Airlines.
ESPN's First Take
Thursday, August 25 | 9 a.m.-11 a.m. (doors open at 7:30 a.m.)
On Thursday, Aug. 25 Cowboys Fans are invited to cheer on Michael Irvin and attend the live filming of ESPN's signature morning show First Take - featuring Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim at the Dallas Cowboys World Corporate Headquarters & Training Facility - Ford Center at The Star in Frisco prior to the team's first annual Season Kickoff event.
Smith and Qerim will be live from the _First Take _set also in the Tostitos Championship Plaza at The Star and will welcome a full lineup of special guests including Pro Football Hall of Famer and Cowboys legend Michael Irvin and Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones. Both are expected to go head-to-head with Smith in a variety of Cowboys- focused topics as the team prepares for the season.
The special show will also feature an appearance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, drumline and mascot, Rowdy and a live audience.
Doors open to fans at 7:30 a.m. CT.
Season Kickoff Event presented by Blockchain.com – Blue Carpet & Livestream
Thursday, August 25 | 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
For the first time in franchise history, the Dallas Cowboys will kick off the 2022 season with a special event at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, on Thursday, August 25th, the evening before the team's final preseason game.
The Inaugural Season Kickoff Event presented by Blockchain.com will be an opportunity for Cowboys fans to see the entire 2022 roster, and roster hopefuls, with their arrival down the Blue Carpet in Tostitos Championship Plaza as they count down the weeks until the regular season. Fans are invited to view the Blue Carpet arrivals and see their favorite current players, coaches, ownership, along with special alumni guests, including Cowboys Legends Roger Staubach, DeMarcus Ware, Drew Pearson, Everson Walls, Darren Woodson. The Blue Carpet will be followed by a live-stream viewing of the 2022 Season Kickoff event on the Tostitos Championship Plaza big board. The Tostitos Championship Plaza experience is free and open to the public.
For a summary of all events occurring between August 23– August 25th as the team returns to The Star in Frisco, click HERE.