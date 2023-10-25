#LARvsDAL

NFL record not on Brandon Aubrey's mind amid historic start

Oct 25, 2023 at 05:00 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas — Three years ago, rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey was settling in on a daily basis at a desk of his job as a software engineer. While he did serve that job for two years, he knew three months into that job what he truly wanted to do.

Be an NFL kicker.

Fast forward past a successful two-year stint in the USFL with the Birmingham Stallions and through his successful tryout with the Dallas Cowboys, and now Aubrey sits on the verge of history going into week eight. His life – while it does still have its challenges – is much different today than it was three years back.

"Very different," Aubrey said. "I would say the day-to-day of being a software engineer is more difficult, but obviously the weekend is a lot more difficult for a kicker."

If Aubrey sees difficulty in the weekend challenges, it surely hasn't shown to everyone on the outside, as he has started his NFL career a perfect 16-for-16 on field goal attempts which has him two makes shy of tying the NFL record set by Travis Coons in 2015.

"It's something I don't think about," he said about the record. "I've never been a big history guy, now that I think about it. When you get a field goal opportunity to go make, you just go and do your best with that opportunity."

Opportunities have been abundant for the rookie through six games, and he's looking forward to staying consistent amid his image and lore growing. Along with that is his new moniker, "Butter Aubrey," which was coined by Dak Prescott following the game against the Chargers.

Prescott's support along with his close relationship that has been built with punter/holder Bryan Anger and long snapper Trent Sieg is what he attributes his early success to.

"I've got good pieces surrounding me," he said. "I've got veteran leadership keeping me in line, showing me what to expect. I've got a great coaching staff that puts me in good situations. Everyone is putting me in a good place to succeed."

While he may not care about the history that he is on the verge of reaching, Aubrey will still be put on the field with an opportunity to break that 18-for-18 record in the coming weeks. And while history may not mean a whole lot to him, the Notre Dame graduate made sure to emphasize that it was never a problem when he was in school.

"Good grades, I promise."

